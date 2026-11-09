Labor Pledges Clare's Law, Smart Glasses Ban, and Dating App Restrictions in Victoria

If re-elected on November 28, the Victorian government will introduce Clare's Law, ban smart glasses in more public settings, and criminalize dating app use for convicted abusers, with a $31.5 million family violence funding boost.

The Victorian government has promised to introduce Clare's Law and expand a ban on smart glasses if it is re-elected on November 28, joining the opposition in committing to a domestic violence disclosure scheme.

Premier Ben Carroll said, You deserve to know if your partner has a secret violent past. Clare's Law would allow people to ask police whether their partner has a history of domestic violence and abuse. The scheme is named after Clare Wood, a British woman murdered by her ex-partner in 2009.

Also read Fatima Payman's Fall from Labor Ally to Independent Critic

Clare's Law Domestic Violence Disclosure Scheme

Under the proposal, people could also ask police on behalf of a friend or family member they believe is in a dangerous relationship, and police could proactively disclose information if they deem someone's safety is at risk. Labor plans to model Victoria's version on South Australia's scheme, which has been in place since 2018. South Australian police can share a partner's prior convictions, police reports, charges, arrests and intervention orders and breaches.

Advertisement

The Liberal Party made a matching commitment in July, but the government did not respond to questions about implementing Clare's Law at that time. Labor also promises to make it a criminal offence for people convicted of family violence or sexual offences to use dating apps. Ms Kilkenny said, Data is showing us that a third of people in the past five years have been sexually assaulted by someone they met on a dating app or website.

The pledge aims to stop platforms becoming hunting grounds. Coroners would gain powers to appoint an alternative next of kin in cases involving family violence allegations, charges or estrangement, preventing abusers from remaining as next of kin to their victims. The government also plans to ban AI smart glasses, which allow point-of-view recording, in public pools, change rooms, community sport venues, hospitals, aged care homes and family violence services.

Smart glasses have legitimate uses but have been dubbed pervert glasses due to their potential to covertly film people inappropriately. Labor has already announced a ban in schools, kindergartens and childcare centres, with smart glasses to be banned in all Victorian schools from the start of the 2027 school year. The expanded crackdown would make Victoria's laws the strongest in Australia. Carroll said, Tech has changed, so must our laws.

Smart Glasses Ban in Public Venues

Creeps shouldn't be able to secretly film kids at Saturday sport. The government's election pledge includes a $31.5 million funding boost to the family violence sector to increase resources and frontline workers. This includes $15.5 million more for the Orange Door to fund support workers and resources, assisting 10,000 more victim-survivors, and $16 million for a new Early Intervention and Prevention fund to provide grants to programs aimed at reducing violence.

Family violence groups and experts welcomed the funding boost but raised questions about how the disclosure scheme and dating app ban would be practically implemented. Monash University Professor Kate Fitz-Gibbon, a national family violence research expert, said the commitment to greater funding for frontline services was encouraging, but it was a pity it takes a forthcoming election to receive this.

Fitz-Gibbon said, For too long, services have been struggling to meet demand and too many victim-survivors unable to access the support they need when they seek safety. She noted the community had long known demand exceeded capacity, and what matters now is whether these election promises translate into sustained investment and meaningful improvements in the safety of women and children, regardless of the election outcome. On Clare's Law, Fitz-Gibbon said its appeal was understandable but its effectiveness was unproven.

Advertisement

She said, Our research has found limited evidence that domestic violence disclosure schemes actually prevent violence or improve safety outcomes. We need to be careful that governments don't prioritise reforms that are politically appealing over those that have a stronger evidence base for improving women's safety. Victim-survivors deserve more than policies that sound good in an election campaign. They deserve sustained investment and evidence-based reforms that will make a meaningful difference to their safety.

Family Violence Funding and Sector Reaction

Phillip Ripper, chief executive of men's behaviour change and safety agency No To Violence, congratulated Labor on hearing the call to intervene earlier to end family violence. He said, Sadly, the $4 million per year over the term of the next government is a drop in the ocean compared to the billions of dollars spent every year on police and courts responding to violence after the damage is done.

Ripper added, Victim-survivors do need police to respond in a crisis, but they want action earlier. They want to be safe at home and they want the interventions to end men's violences before it escalates. He called on the opposition to strengthen its commitment to community safety and recognise that the most dangerous place in Victoria for women and children is their own home.

Dr Joumanah El-Matrah, chief executive of the state's peak family violence body, Safe and Equal, welcomed the funding commitment for support services and early intervention as recognition of the importance of access to services before violence escalates. She said the $15.5 million investment promise to fund support workers and Orange Door was a vital boost that will extend access and support to an additional 10,000 clients.

El-Matrah also said restricting smart glasses and the use of dating platforms by people convicted of family or sexual violence sent an important signal that people's safety must be considered. The Victorian government's announcements form a suite of family violence election promises from Labor, which came to power in 2014 off the back of Daniel Andrews' pledge to call a royal commission into family violence.