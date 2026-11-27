Australia's biggest gas companies must reserve up to 20 per cent of supply for the domestic market after new laws passed parliament with Coalition support. Labor refused to set a target price, while the Coalition warned the scheme could discourage investment.

Australia's biggest gas companies will be required to keep up to 20 per cent of their supply for the domestic market after new gas reservation laws passed the House of Representatives on Friday morning.

The legislation cleared its final parliamentary hurdle after the Coalition waived the measure through the Senate late on Thursday night. Resources Minister Madeleine King declined to set a target price for gas under the scheme when asked what the government considered affordable. She told ABC Radio National that fixing a figure could backfire. We don't want that figure to then become the floor, which is what happens with a cap, King said.

Also read Coalition to Vote With Labor on Gas Reservation Scheme in Senate

The government is avoiding setting a target after vowing ahead of the 2022 election that energy bills would be 275 dollars cheaper under Labor. King told the chamber as the laws passed that Australians rightly expect resources to serve the national interest. Australians rightly expect that our resources should serve the national interest, and that Australian users should have access to the gas they need at an affordable price, she said.

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This reform means more Australian gas for Australian users and downward pressure on prices. It means greater certainty for manufacturers to invest, remain competitive and employ Australians. Opposition energy spokesman Dan Tehan proposed last-minute changes to boost transparency over the advice the regulator provided to the minister. The changes were doomed to fail because the opposition does not have the numbers in the lower house.

Opposition Warns Scheme Could Discourage Investment

Tehan said the Coalition remained concerned the scheme could discourage investment. If you tank the gas sector in Australia, you will get short-term political gain, but you will get long-term political pain for this nation, Tehan told the chamber. We want to make sure that we're going to get future investment in this nation. Tehan said the Coalition was worried the scheme would work for a couple of years but eventually kill the Australian gas sector.

He noted that even the prime minister has said gas is needed for revenue and to remain a trusted trading partner with key allies in the Indo-Pacific region. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Labor made no apologies for siding with Australian households and Australian manufacturers rather than producer profits. We must remember what the objective of this legislation is.

It is about making sure that Australians get the benefit of the resource that is ours, that is owned by Australians, he said. He added that the latest Australian Bureau of Statistics investment figures showed exploration and development at a 10-year high. Nationals senator Bridget McKenzie said the Coalition had been able to secure enough concessions to support the scheme. The concessions include a review into how the reservation would affect investment and a carve-out for Western Australia.

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Gas Laws Aim to Protect Australian Users

We took a gas reservation policy to the last election, so at a principled level, we absolutely believe that Australian gas should be there to be used and support Australian households and businesses, she told Radio National. When you talk to industry, they are concerned. I think also realising that Labor doesn't have a great track record when it comes to energy and gas policy, I mean we've seen energy prices go up 40 per cent.

Retaining a modest oversupply of gas in Australia is designed to put downward pressure on prices and better insulate the country against future shortfalls. The new laws represent a significant shift in how the nation's gas resources are managed, aiming to ensure Australian users have access to affordable supply.