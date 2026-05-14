Labor's Budget Favors Younger and Poorer Households, Affects Middle-Class Gen X

The federal government's latest budget has been designed to favor younger and less well-off households, while potentially affecting middle-aged and middle-income Australians. The budget includes measures aimed at striking a blow against intergenerational inequity, such as scaling back the capital gains tax discount, getting rid of negative gearing for landlords, and introducing a minimum 30% tax rate on income from discretionary trusts. To ease the growing tax burden on workers, taxpayers will receive a $250 offset on earned income and an instant $1000 tax deduction. However, the impact on living standards for the vast bulk of Australians is expected to be relatively small, with most people not directly affected by the CGT discounts, negatively geared properties, or discretionary trusts. The age group most likely to feel the squeeze is middle-class gen X, who are increasingly drawn to the populist politics of parties like One Nation. The next policy on the horizon is expected to be broader income tax cuts for the middle-income, middle-age mortgage belt before the next election.

The federal government's latest budget has been designed to favor younger and less well-off households, while potentially affecting middle-aged and middle-income Australians. The budget includes measures aimed at striking a blow against intergenerational inequity, such as scaling back the capital gains tax discount , getting rid of negative gearing for landlords, and introducing a minimum 30% tax rate on income from discretionary trusts .

To ease the growing tax burden on workers, taxpayers will receive a $250 offset on earned income and an instant $1000 tax deduction. However, the impact on living standards for the vast bulk of Australians is expected to be relatively small, with most people not directly affected by the CGT discounts, negatively geared properties, or discretionary trusts.

The budget has been reasonably progressive, but not transformative, according to Ben Phillips, an associate professor at the ANU's Centre for Social Policy Research. The age group most likely to feel the squeeze is middle-class gen X, who are increasingly drawn to the populist politics of parties like One Nation. The next policy on the horizon is expected to be broader income tax cuts for the middle-income, middle-age mortgage belt before the next election





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Budget Intergenerational Inequity Capital Gains Tax Discount Negative Gearing Discretionary Trusts Working Australian Tax Offset Middle-Class Gen X One Nation Income Tax Cuts Sydney Perth Western Sydney

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