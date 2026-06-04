Labor's NDIS Overhaul Faces Delay as Coalition and Greens Consider Teaming Up

The Labor government's overhaul of the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) is facing a potential delay as the Coalition and Greens consider teaming up to slow down the bill's passage. The Greens have expressed concerns over the government's plan to rush the NDIS cuts through the Senate later this month, urging a longer inquiry process. This move has opened up the possibility of the Greens and Coalition teaming up in parliament to support extending separate Senate inquiries into both the NDIS changes and tax proposals, thereby delaying Labor's hopes of passing those bills before the end of June.

The Labor government's overhaul of the National Disability Insurance Scheme ( NDIS ) is facing a potential delay as the Coalition and Greens consider teaming up to slow down the bill's passage.

The Greens have expressed concerns over the government's plan to rush the NDIS cuts through the Senate later this month, urging a longer inquiry process. This move has opened up the possibility of the Greens and Coalition teaming up in parliament to support extending separate Senate inquiries into both the NDIS changes and tax proposals, thereby delaying Labor's hopes of passing those bills before the end of June.

While the Greens are inclined towards supporting the changes to negative gearing, capital gains tax, and family trusts, and voted for the legislation in the lower house on Thursday, senior party sources say they do not believe the government has made the case for rushing those changes through parliament. The shadow treasurer, Tim Wilson, has stated that the Coalition would seek to scrutinize the tax changes, not ruling out seeking the Greens' support to have a longer inquiry.

The Greens' treasury spokesperson, Nick McKim, has said that his party opposed the NDIS changes and are hoping to further probe those cuts. The Greens and Liberals together would have the numbers in the Senate to extend those inquiries. The government wants the NDIS changes and its first budget bill to be passed by the Senate before parliament rises on 2 July for a winter recess.

The Greens have long supported moves to wind back negative gearing, CGT, and family trust concessions, and while the leftwing party wants the government to go further in its proposals, it is unlikely to vote against that budget legislation. The Greens' sole lower house MP, Elizabeth Watson-Brown, voted for the bill in the House of Representatives on Thursday, and both Labor and the Greens say negotiations are progressing constructively.

However, Coalition MPs are angry at the haste with which Labor wants to pass the tax bill, and the Greens have similar concerns about the NDIS changes. While the Coalition backs the NDIS changes and the Greens will likely back the tax bill, they may both support longer inquiries into both bills. McKim admitted that the two bills concerned 'two very disparate issues', but that his party 'want to do everything we can to protect people from the NDIS attacks'.

Wilson would not confirm whether the Coalition would cooperate with the Greens, saying 'negotiations are dynamic'. The tax bill passed the lower house on Thursday, and Labor rejected numerous attempted amendments from the Coalition and crossbench, including Liberal moves to index the personal income tax brackets to inflation. The Coalition claimed the government, in rejecting those amendments, had 'voted 11 times against lower taxes for Australians'.

Labor had packaged the tax bill with its $250 working Australians tax offset, also in a move to wedge the Coalition and accuse the opposition of themselves having voted against lower taxes. The battle lies in selling the budget to the public, with Labor trying to simplify the message but facing opposition from the Coalition and the Greens





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Labor NDIS Coalition Greens Tax Changes Inquiry Process Senate Budget Bill Parliamentary Recess Negative Gearing Capital Gains Tax Family Trusts Tax Offset Coalition Mps Crossbench

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