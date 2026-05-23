Labor's proposed tax changes on trusts and capital gains tax

Labor's proposed changes could affect the way trusts are structured for inheritance planning and the tax treatment of capital gains. While the impact on inheritance planning may be less significant due to the existing main residence exemption and negatively geared property rules, trusts used for inheritance planning could face a 30% minimum tax from July 1, 2028.

Labor's proposed changes aim to introduce a 30% minimum tax on certain trusts, including those used for inheritance planning, from July 1, 2028. According to experts, this could be a significant shift in how trusts are structured for inheritance planning.

Additionally, capital gains tax is set to be reformed from the current 50% discount model to an inflation-adjusted model with a 30% minimum tax, however, the impact on inheritance planning may be less significant with the existing main residence exemption and negatively geared property rules in place





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Labor's Proposed Changes Trusts And Inheritance Planning Capital Gains Tax Reform

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