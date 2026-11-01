Premier-elect Jess Wilson says Labor secretly extended the Port of Melbourne lease by a decade and brought forward 15 years of port access fees, expected to raise more than $1 billion.

Premier-elect Jess Wilson has revealed that the outgoing Labor government conducted a secret cash grab on future earnings from the Port of Melbourne. The deal involved an in-principle agreement to extend the lease by a decade and bring forward the next 15 years of port access fees.

The unannounced cash raid was disclosed to Wilson by Department of Treasury and Finance secretary Camille Kingston during blue book briefings. The briefings took place the day after the Coalition swept to power with a historic parliamentary majority in Saturday's state election. The negotiations were still under way at the end of the Carroll government. Wilson accused Labor of cooking the books again.

Also read Labor Routed in Victorian Election as One Nation Surges and Jess Wilson Becomes Premier

Port Lease Revenue Hidden by Labor

Ben Carroll and Labor secretly banked revenue from a lease extension that had not been agreed in a desperate attempt to prop up their broken budget, Wilson said. After 12 years of Labor, Victorians deserve to know exactly how bad our finances are, she said. The undeclared lease extension would take the end-point of an agreement struck in the first term of the Andrews government from 2066 to 2076.

Combined with the 15 years of port access fees, it was expected to generate more than $1 billion of additional revenue. According to information contained in the blue book, the negotiations began after July 1. The expected proceeds from the deal are already booked in the budget in the 2027-28 financial year. Former treasurer Colin Brooks, another Labor MP who lost his seat, could not be contacted for comment.

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There are currently no staff employed as spokespeople for the former Labor government. The secret negotiations were discovered as vote counting continued to determine the final make-up of a lopsided state parliament. The Age is projecting 63 seats for the Wilson-led Coalition. This is the most since Victoria expanded the Legislative Assembly to 88 seats 40 years ago.

It outstrips the majority given to the Kennett government when it replaced a financially stricken Labor administration in 1992. It is likely the Coalition will add to this total once all votes are counted. Of the 11 seats still too close to call, the Coalition leads in six.

Coalition Wins Historic Election Majority

The Labor Party has been reduced to just five decided seats, and the Greens have so far secured seven, opening the possibility that the Greens may serve as Victoria's official opposition in the next parliament. Former premiers Daniel Andrews and Jacinta Allan broke their silence on Sunday to congratulate Wilson on her election win. In a social media post, Andrews acknowledged that the electorate never get it wrong.

He said it was a tough time for Labor, but that the achievements of his government would provide inspiration for the rebuilding effort. Allan said the Labor Party was built by working people, for working people. That must remain at the heart of everything we do, always with determination and humility. As we look to the future, that is our light on the hill, she said in a statement.

Neither former leader mentioned outgoing premier Ben Carroll. In his first public address as premier, Carroll memorably declared: I am not Daniel Andrews, I am not Jacinta Allan. Carroll was one of the Labor MPs who lost his seat. Further vote counting will continue on Monday after the Victorian Electoral Commission started a fresh count in seats where the final two candidates were different to what the VEC had assumed prior to the election.

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Electoral Commissioner Sven Bluemmel said on Sunday the choice of the two final candidates, which the VEC must assume to distribute preferences, had been unusually complex this election. In quite a few of those areas, we will need to redo or to do an additional two-candidate preferred count between a different pairing of leading candidates, he said. We will be doing that from tonight, so we will obviously be keeping people informed about that.

Wilson Promises Honest Budget Update

Wilson reiterated her election promise to hand down an honest budget update within the next 100 days. The Coalition is planning to recall parliament on December 21 to sit for four days before Christmas. It will introduce her proposed changes to bail and sentencing laws. Andrews took his plan to lease the Port of Melbourne to the 2014 election when he was opposition leader.

He pledged to use the proceeds to pay for 50 level crossing removals, an idea that helped propel him into government. He also promised that 10 per cent of the long-term lease proceeds would go towards regional infrastructure projects. The $9.7 billion, 50-year lease was finalised in 2016 with a group of investors known as the Lonsdale Consortium. The state government also received $877 million from the federal government under a scheme designed to encourage the privatisation of state assets.

Laws were passed to enable the transaction, which stipulated a maximum lease period of 50 years and 30 days. The laws include a clause which allows the premier of the day to shorten the timeframe of the lease. Wilson will on Monday reveal the first appointments of the Coalition government. These include a new treasury boss and a top bureaucrat to oversee the public service as secretary of the Department of Premier and Cabinet.

Department secretary Chris Barrett and Kingston finished in their posts on Sunday after delivering the blue book briefings. Barrett is an experienced public servant who previously served as chief of staff to former federal treasurer Wayne Swan. Wilson was accompanied at the briefings by Nationals leader Danny O'Brien. O'Brien's party recorded its best election for nearly 60 years after holding back the orange wave in regional Victoria.

The Premier-elect earlier visited Victoria Police's Spencer Street headquarters to brief Chief Commissioner Mike Bush on her law-and-order policies. They discussed what the force needs to open more police stations and recruit more officers, two of her key campaign promises. The blue book refers to handover documents prepared by departmental heads for the incoming government.