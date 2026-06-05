Labor Spends $7 Million on 5 Per Cent Deposit Scheme Advertising

The Australian government has spent nearly $7 million on advertising schemes aimed at first home buyers, a Senate hearing has revealed. The spending has been criticized by opposition politicians, who argue that the money could have been better spent on addressing the root causes of the housing affordability crisis.

Labor 's multi-million-dollar spending on its 5 per cent deposit scheme advertising has been revealed after the Coalition asked how much the Treasury had wasted on the campaign.

Labor has spent nearly $7 million on advertising schemes aimed at first home buyers, a fiery Senate hearing has revealed after the Treasury was asked how much it had wasted. Shadow Housing Minister Andrew Bragg on Thursday pressed the Treasury about expenditure on its 5 per cent deposit push, saying Everywhere I go I see government advertising.

The shadow minister then asked Treasury officials How much have you wasted on these 5 per cent deposit advertising, prompting Finance Minister Katy Gallagher to hit back. Here we go, you keep saying things that I have to respond to. I cant just let it go when you say, wasting money, Ms Gallagher asserted.

Angela Mason, assistant secretary at Treasury's Communications Branch, then confirmed the total spending on the government's 5 per cent deposit and Help to Buy schemes totalled close to $7 million. Mr Bragg posted a clip on the exchange to social media on Friday, along with the caption $6m to peddle 5 per cent deposits. Speaking to Sky News on Thursday evening, Mr Bragg took aim at the 5 per cent deposit scheme, saying by definition, these are risky loans.

And the problem we've had is that the government have collapsed supply by 30,000 houses a year, and then they've deployed this 5 per cent scheme without means testing and without place caps in an environment where there is constrained supply. So you see higher prices at the entry level, and we also found out today that they've spent $6 million of taxpayer funds to advertise it to Australians.

So, look, they're good at the politics and the spin, but they're not so good at governing, he said. The scheme allows eligible buyers to purchase a property with a deposit as low as five per cent, with the Commonwealth guaranteeing part of the loan. The scheme has been criticized for not having means testing and place caps, which has led to higher prices at the entry level.

The government's decision to deploy the scheme without these measures has been seen as a failure to address the issue of constrained supply. The Treasury's spending on advertising the scheme has been seen as a waste of taxpayer funds, with some arguing that the money could have been better spent on addressing the root causes of the housing affordability crisis. The scheme's critics argue that it is a Band-Aid solution that does not address the underlying issues of housing affordability.

They argue that the government should have focused on increasing the supply of affordable housing and addressing the root causes of the housing affordability crisis, rather than relying on a scheme that only provides temporary relief. The government's decision to spend $6 million on advertising the scheme has been seen as a misallocation of resources, with some arguing that the money could have been better spent on addressing the housing affordability crisis.

The Treasury's spending on advertising the scheme has been seen as a waste of taxpayer funds, with some arguing that the money could have been better spent on addressing the root causes of the housing affordability crisis. The scheme's critics argue that it is a Band-Aid solution that does not address the underlying issues of housing affordability.

They argue that the government should have focused on increasing the supply of affordable housing and addressing the root causes of the housing affordability crisis, rather than relying on a scheme that only provides temporary relief. The government's decision to deploy the scheme without means testing and place caps has been seen as a failure to address the issue of constrained supply.

The Treasury's spending on advertising the scheme has been seen as a waste of taxpayer funds, with some arguing that the money could have been better spent on addressing the root causes of the housing affordability crisis





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