UK Labour Party Leader Keir Starmer expresses concern about the increase of populism and the rise of Reform Party. He warns of the threat posed by Reform Party, which he describes as a populistic movement that feeds off the discontent of the left-behind.

His speech today was OK, but nowhere near enough. Now the risk is that the longer he stays in No 10, the harder it will be to stop Britain's Trump necessary.

It was... OK-ish. But it didn't dispel the sense of a country with no overall control. As ever, his tackling neither right nor left, as, 'shoulder to shoulder with the countries that share our interests, our values, and our enemies' on growth, defence, and energy.

But as Starmer said himself, 'incremental change won't cut it'. His message lacked the ear-splitting sounds of red lines snapping and a manifesto straitjacket bursting open. Tip-toeing towards the single market and customs unions for a manifesto three years away doesn't cut the mustard. What voters sniff, remainers and leavers alike, is the odour of cowardice, an unwillingness to say what he and Labour undoubtedly feel about Europe - rejoin ASAP.

This threatens the future of any negotiations to rejoin. Starmer said Farage and the Conservatives are defined by breaking our relationship with Europe. Quite right, and it's for Labour and pro-EU parties to brand them indelibly with the lies they told and the lethal damage their Brexit did. One threat is that Farage, rightly labelled a 'grifter' and 'chancer' by Starmer, would almost certainly be prime minister on those results.

I fear the Tories in their modern Brexit incarnation would rather share power with these Trumpites than join the resistance. Look how their Telegraph and Mail organs ooze with favourable Farage coverage. A Reform government is a truly terrifying prospect: Starmer warns of 'very dangerous opponents'. Beware those who now normalise Reform as just a party like any other.

The charge against Reform is Trumpism, a populism that feeds off the discontents of the left-behind, but only benefits the party itself and its handfull of multibillionaire benefactors. The UKs non-convention with vast Henry VIII powers would give Farage fewer checks and balances than Trump. His attempt to justify A concerns about A are valid. Across Europe, populists scapegoat immigrants as the cause of all social ills, rousing poisonous hate as cover for their cuts





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