Marnus Labuschagne axed from Australia Test squad for entire New Zealand series

Australia has dropped Marnus Labuschagne for the full four-match Test series against New Zealand starting December 9 in Perth, with selectors confirming he will not be considered for the opener or the rest of the series.

Marnus Labuschagne has been axed from Australia's Test squad for the entire four-match series against New Zealand, with selectors ruling him out of contention for the opener in Perth on December 9.

Australia chairman of selectors George Bailey confirmed the decision on Monday morning, saying the 32-year-old would not be considered for the series against the Kiwis. At this stage we won't be considering Marn for selection for certainly that first Test, but for the New Zealand series, Bailey said.

Also read BREAKING: Marnus’ Test fate revealed as chief Aussie selector confirms next move

Clearing conjecture on Marnus place

There's been a lot of speculation around his place in the team, and so I think this gives him a little bit of space and clears up a bit of conjecture as we work through the next round of Shield cricket, he said. Australia will name its full squad for the New Zealand Tests after the fourth round of the Sheffield Shield.

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Bailey and his panel opted to make an early call on Labuschagne rather than wait for the squad announcement. Labuschagne managed 131 runs from six innings at an average of 21.8 during Australia's recent Test series against South Africa. That tortured tour included scores of zero, four, 14, 39, 37 and 37. That run extended a miserable stretch of 49 innings without a Test century.

The Queenslander has not averaged more than 35 in a calendar year since 2022 and has not scored a Test century since the 2023 Ashes in England. He burst onto the scene with 10 centuries from his first 33 Tests, when he averaged 59.43 and at one stage was the world's top-ranked batter.

Australia face vacancy at number three

Labuschagne was briefly dropped for last year's tour of the West Indies, but batted his way straight back into the side for the home Ashes with two centuries for Queensland in the Sheffield Shield. His latest omission leaves Australia with a vacancy at No.3 and selectors facing a significant decision ahead of the opening Test of the summer.

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The 32-year-old, once touted as a future national captain by some pundits, will return to leading Queensland in the Shield as he bids to restore confidence and form. The next round of Sheffield Shield action begins on Wednesday, with NSW taking on South Australia in Sydney, Victoria hosting Western Australia and Labuschagne's Queensland side facing Tasmania at the Gabba. Asked whether Labuschagne could be recalled after the trans-Tasman series, Bailey was clear. It is still possible, absolutely, he said.

Bailey highlights first class currency

He has always been an incredible performer at first-class level. So I expect that will be the case. There is no message to go back and do anything in particular, the currency is pretty obvious. Bailey also pointed to the basic demands of batting in the top order.

We all know how good and how effective Marnus can be at his best, but that performance has not been there, he said. He is pragmatic, he knows that the fundamental nature of being a batter in the top six is to score runs and that just has not happened. The four-match series against New Zealand begins in Perth on December 9, with Australia's selectors set to confirm the full squad after the next round of Shield matches.