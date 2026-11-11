Labuschagne out for 12 in first innings since Australian axing

Marnus Labuschagne was dismissed for 12 in his first Sheffield Shield innings since being dropped from Australia's Test side, caught behind off Riley Meredith after lunch.

Marnus Labuschagne was dismissed for 12 in his first innings since being axed from the Australian side, caught behind off Riley Meredith just minutes after lunch in the Sheffield Shield clash between Queensland and Tasmania.

The 32-year-old had begun with an authoritative boundary, striding onto the front foot and driving his former Test teammate through the covers with force and elegance to get off the mark from his first ball since news of his demotion broke. It was arguably his finest shot in recent memory, but it proved the only highlight of a short stay.

Also read Marnus Labuschagne issues defiant stand after Test axing

Pushing at a wide cover drive he could easily have left, he was taken behind, undone by a lack of judgment rather than any real difficulty against the bowling. Beau Webster, also demoted from the national fold after the second Test in South Africa, had earlier claimed Tasmania's first scalp. He drew a drive from Angus Lovell and caught the outside edge for 18, leaving Queensland one down. Before lunch Labuschagne rarely looked troubled.

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Labuschagne Dismissed in First Innings

He survived a caught behind appeal that had Gabe Bell adamant he had his man, and he appeared set to make a significant statement after his removal from the Test squad. His downfall followed a familiar pattern. He showed little footwork in getting to the pitch of the ball, and as in South Africa, where he surpassed 30 three times, he did plenty of the hard work before gifting his wicket away.

Australian chief selector George Bailey confirmed this week that Labuschagne would not be considered for the New Zealand series at this stage. The decision opens the door for a host of contenders to take his place at No.3. His dismissal brought baggy green contender Jack Clayton to the crease, underlining the opportunity now available to rival batsmen. For the former world No.1, it appears to be a long road back.

Labuschagne had spoken this week about the path back to the Test side, his successor and the sandpaper affair, but his response with the bat lasted only a brief period and ended in avoidable fashion. The manner of the dismissal will frustrate selectors and fans alike. Having done the hard work before lunch, he attacked a delivery he could have left, offering a simple catch behind and handing Tasmania a timely breakthrough.

No.3 Spot Open for Contenders

Queensland will now look to Clayton and the rest of the middle order to rebuild against a Tasmania attack featuring Meredith and Bell, who both asked questions with the new ball and after the interval. For Labuschagne, the focus shifts to the longer road of domestic run-scoring. At 32 and with his Test place gone for now, every innings in the Sheffield Shield carries added weight as he attempts to force his way back.

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The New Zealand series will proceed without him. Bailey's confirmation leaves the No.3 position open, and contenders such as Clayton now have a clear stage on which to press their claims. Labuschagne's first-innings boundary showed the quality remains. The challenge is converting that promise into the sustained scores that once made him the world's top-ranked batsman.

Tasmania will be pleased with their early work. Webster's catch to remove Lovell set the tone, and Meredith's removal of Labuschagne gave the visitors the prize wicket they wanted before the match settled. Queensland, meanwhile, must recover from the loss of their most experienced batsman. The innings continues with Clayton at the crease and the home side aiming to build a total that can put pressure on Tasmania.

Difficult Period for Batsman

The match marks another chapter in a difficult period for Labuschagne, who was dropped after a lean run. His response in the middle lasted only minutes, and the wait for a significant score continues.