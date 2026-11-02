Lake Tuggeranong College Stabbing Leaves Two Injured in Canberra

Two people, including a student, were allegedly stabbed in the car park outside Lake Tuggeranong College in Canberra's south, police said.

Two people, including a student, have allegedly been stabbed outside Lake Tuggeranong College in Canberra's south, police said. Officers received a report of a confrontation in the school's car park at about 1:30pm. The college has told families that the student involved is doing well and is receiving medical care.

In an email to families, the college said a student and another person were injured following an altercation involving members of the community. The school said the altercation involved a person who had brought a knife into the car park near the school. The email was sent to parents and carers after the incident.

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Police said one of the injured people attended the Tuggeranong Police Station, while the second person went to the Tuggeranong Walk-in Centre. The report did not give details of the injuries suffered by either person. Police have not publicly confirmed the identities of those involved.

Lake Tuggeranong College Student Receiving Care

The college's email said the student involved is doing well and is receiving medical care. The school also acknowledged that witnessing or hearing about an incident like this may be upsetting for some students. Staff were encouraged to support students who may feel distressed.

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Lake Tuggeranong College is located in the Tuggeranong district, which covers a large area of Canberra's south. Schools in the region often serve families from across surrounding suburbs, so incidents near campus can quickly affect a wide community. Parents and carers frequently rely on school communications to understand what has happened and how their children are being supported.

Police Investigation and Appeal for Witnesses

Police said they are investigating the circumstances of the incident. Officers have urged witnesses, or anyone with information about what happened, to contact police. Investigators will look at what led to the confrontation and how the knife came to be in the car park.

The allegations remain under investigation, and the details reported so far have not been tested in court. Police have not released information about any arrests or charges in the reporting available. Anyone who saw part of the incident may hold information that helps investigators piece together the timeline.

Community Impact of the Lake Tuggeranong Stabbing

The school's message to families focused on wellbeing and care for students affected by the incident. Schools typically offer counselling and pastoral support after distressing events, and families are encouraged to talk with their children about what they have heard. Parents may also seek updates directly from the school as more information becomes available.

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The incident is a reminder of how quickly a confrontation near a school can unsettle students, staff and nearby residents. As police continue their inquiries, the college and authorities are expected to keep families informed. Further updates will be needed to confirm the full circumstances of the stabbing outside Lake Tuggeranong College.