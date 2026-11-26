Lakshmi Venu files high court lawsuit against billionaire father Venu Srinivasan, seeking rightful share in TVS Group empire amid escalating succession battle.

Lakshmi Venu has initiated legal proceedings against her father, Venu Srinivasan, by filing a lawsuit at the Madras High Court. This action marks a significant escalation in the dispute over wealth distribution within the TVS Group, one of India's most prominent business dynasties. The petition demands a fair and lawful partition of the assets held by the branch of the family led by Venu Srinivasan. Lakshmi argues that she is entitled to a rightful share in the family's automobile-to-finance empire, challenging the current concentration of beneficial interest.

Legal Demands and Family Dispute

The core of Lakshmi Venu's legal complaint focuses on the need for a transparent distribution of family wealth. She seeks a partition of assets that includes major entities such as two-wheeler manufacturer TVS Motor, holding company TVS Holdings, auto components supplier Sundaram-Clayton, and shadow lender TVS Credit Services. The lawsuit follows a formal legal notice sent by Lakshmi Venu to her father on November 16, which outlined her specific demands. She claims that previous family discussions have failed to recognize her lawful rights to an equal portion of the inheritance.

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Conflicting Views on Past Settlements

Venu Srinivasan has maintained his position, asserting that there is no recognition of the claims made by his daughter in the latest developments. The dispute centers on whether previous family agreements constituted a full settlement of ownership or merely an allocation of management control. Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi stated that written settlements were reached in 2017, 2020, and 2024. These agreements covered both ownership structures and management roles within the conglomerate. Singhvi characterized Lakshmi Venu's current legal challenge as an attempt to reopen matters that were resolved voluntarily in previous years.

Accusations of Unequal Asset Concentration

Lakshmi Venu argues that earlier restructuring of the TVS empire divided businesses among different sides of the family but did not effect a true partition within Venu Srinivasan's immediate branch. She alleges that beneficial interest is heavily concentrated in favor of her brother, Sudarshan Venu. Sudarshan Venu currently serves as the chairman and managing director of TVS Motor. Lakshmi contends that this arrangement unfairly limits her access to the family's underlying wealth, despite her contributions and legal standing. She has requested access to detailed records of family assets, alleging that such information has been withheld despite repeated requests for transparency.

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Support from Relatives and Financial Scale

The legal battle has drawn support from other prominent family members, including Lakshmi Venu's mother, Mallika Srinivasan. Mallika Srinivasan serves as the chairwoman of tractor maker TAFE and has backed her daughter's claim. The statement from Lakshmi Venu emphasizes that her mother supports the argument that she deserves a share of family assets equal to that of her brother. This personal backing adds weight to the legal arguments being presented at the Madras High Court, where the matter is now being adjudicated.

Market Value and Future Implications

The financial stakes in this succession dispute are substantial, reflecting the massive scale of the TVS Group. TVS Motor is valued at approximately $US23.7 billion, representing a significant portion of the family's wealth. Additionally, the market capitalization of Sundaram-Clayton stood at $US247 million as of Wednesday. The lawsuit concerns ownership of family wealth rather than the day-to-day operational management of these companies. However, the legal proceedings could impact corporate governance and future strategic decisions. Venu Srinivasan also holds a separate role as vice chairman of Tata Trusts, the charities controlling the $US180-billion Tata Group, highlighting the broader influence of this family in Indian industry.