Beau Lamarre-Condon, a former senior constable, was unanimously convicted of murdering Jesse Baird and Luke Davies after a two-hour jury deliberation. He was also found guilty of breaking into Baird's home in August 2023 and stealing his phone.

Beau Lamarre-Condon has been found guilty of murdering Sydney couple Jesse Baird and Luke Davies. A 12-member jury returned unanimous verdicts in the NSW Supreme Court on Wednesday after just over two hours of deliberation.

The former senior constable, 31, was convicted of two counts of murder and one charge of break, enter and steal. Gasps and sobs broke the silence as the verdict was delivered. Justice Natalie Adams formally convicted Lamarre-Condon of each charge. Families of the victims collapsed in each other's arms, and applause rang out in the public gallery.

Also read Beau Lamarre-Condon chose ‘long walk’ to witness box rather than silence, his barrister tells court

Lamarre-Condon had pleaded not guilty, arguing he acted in self-defence. He gave evidence in his own defence, claiming he went to Baird's Brown Street share house on February 19, 2024, to retrieve possessions. He said he dressed as an Uber Eats driver, including a helmet, to avoid harassment allegations and a potential AVO. He told jurors he came across Baird in the kitchen holding a knife.

During a struggle, he claimed he twice shot Baird with his police pistol, first to disarm him and a second time in the head by accident as they fell. He said he started dialling Triple Zero and that Davies must have picked up the gun, sparking a second struggle in the hallway during which Davies accidentally shot himself. The Crown rejected this account.

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Prosecutor Brett Hatfield SC argued Lamarre-Condon had developed an obsessive and jealous infatuation with Baird after casually seeing him the year prior. The prosecution said wounded pride drove him to a dark plan for revenge after Baird cut off contact. Baird firmly shut things down again in November 2023 after discovering Lamarre-Condon had gone through his phone and blocked another man, and had posted to social media falsely suggesting he had received flowers from Baird.

Crown alleges premeditated murder plan

The Crown case was that Lamarre-Condon planned to murder Baird and that Davies was killed to eliminate a witness. Mr Hatfield told jurors they could convict on forensic and ballistics evidence alone. On the morning of February 19, 2024, Lamarre-Condon staked out Baird's Paddington share house, disguised as a food delivery rider. He lay in wait until housemates left.

A neighbour's security camera captured the sound of three shots in 55 seconds, starting at 9.49am and 33 seconds. The Crown said Baird, 26, was killed first by a shot to the back and an execution-style shot four seconds later to the temple. Davies, 29, a former Qantas flight attendant, was shot through Baird's bedroom door 51 seconds later. A key piece of evidence was a bullet hole in the bedroom door, previously covered by a stick-on hook.

Photographs showed the hole encircled by a speckled pattern experts called stippling, indicating the gun was close to the surface. On the Crown's case, Davies was shot through the door while calling emergency services. Lamarre-Condon claimed Davies was shot in the hallway and that he retrieved a bullet lodged in the door. The jury also found Lamarre-Condon guilty of breaking into Baird's home in August 2023 and stealing his mobile phone and wallet.

He had pleaded not guilty, arguing he had been given a key. The court heard his behaviour escalated from going through Baird's phone when they dated casually to stalking him by monitoring his movements on Snapchat. The defence argued he fell head over heels in love and had admitted to doing dumb things, but it was a long way from the behaviour expected before a murder.

The Crown said he took steps after the murders to destroy or manufacture evidence, including cleaning the crime scene and using Baird's phone to pose as him in messages to housemates before disposing of it. NSW Police first went to Baird's home on February 21, two days after the murders, when workers at a Cronulla bowling club alerted them to items dumped by the killer in a skip bin.

Investigation into body disposal and hiding

Lamarre-Condon handed himself in at Bondi Police Station on February 23, four days after the murders, as investigators closed in. Hatfield said the jury might think self-interest was at work when Lamarre-Condon disclosed the location of the bodies on February 27, after police informed him of the state's no body, no parole laws.

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The fact is, the bodies were left rotting for a further four days after he was arrested ... evidence all the while being destroyed on their bodies, Hatfield said. You can imagine the grief ... that the families were going through, he said. The bodies of Baird and Davies were found in surfboard bags near a monastery at rural Bungonia eight days later.

Lamarre-Condon did not deny using a hired van to transport them and initially attempted to sink the bags in a farm's dam using cement and weights. He testified he experienced a moral dilemma about surrendering and feared being killed in prison because he was a police officer. He attempted to plead guilty to Baird's manslaughter, but the Crown rejected that plea. Hours of CCTV played to the jury captured his movements in the four days before he handed himself in.

It showed multiple visits to Bunnings stores, a sushi dinner with a friend in Cronulla, a trip to a hospital for a minor medical procedure, a stop for a frappé and burger at McDonald's during a trip to Bungonia, and a drive to a different friend's home north of Sydney to clean the inside of the van. The footage also showed his movements in the lead-up to February 19, including buying a surfboard bag with a younger male friend two days prior and retrieving his pistol from Balmain Police Station.

Suspect explains preparations as mental health crisis

Lamarre-Condon's explanation for what the Crown characterised as preparatory steps was that he was contemplating suicide and his mental health had deteriorated to a point where he was on the verge of submitting a leave form to the police force. While in custody, he initially maintained his legal right to silence as investigators searched for the bodies, but several days later after retaining legal representation he indicated the Bungonia location on maps, telling jurors everyone deserves to bury their loved ones.

During cross-examination, Mr Hatfield put to Lamarre-Condon that his post-shooting actions were undertaken purely to avoid detection. Baird and Davies had met on New Year's Eve 2023 and were smitten with each other. The case sent shockwaves through Sydney's LGBTIQ community. Michael Woodhouse, chief executive of NSW's leading LGBTIQ+ health organisation, ACON, said: This is a terrible crime that continues to leave many people across our communities distressed.

Community response warns against stalking risks

We extend our deepest sympathy to the families and loved ones of Jesse Baird and Luke Davies, and to all those who knew and cared about them. Woodhouse said the risk of violence often increased after a relationship ended, and the case highlighted that electronic surveillance, stalking and controlling behaviours could escalate to murder and physical violence. It's vital that we recognise and respond to these warning signs early to protect the safety of future victims, he said.

Technology-facilitated abuse featured in this case and many of the domestic and family violence matters seen by ACON, Woodhouse said. ACON has partnered with the eSafety Commissioner to provide assistance through its services. Support is available from the National Sexual Assault, Domestic Family Violence Counselling Service at 1800RESPECT (1800 737 732), the Rainbow Sexual, Domestic and Family Violence Hotline (1800 497 212) and Lifeline (13 11 14). Emergency services on Triple Zero (000) if you need immediate care.