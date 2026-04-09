Lance Collard Awaits Tribunal Verdict After Alleged Homophobic Slur

St Kilda forward Lance Collard faces a potential 10-week suspension after an AFL disciplinary tribunal hearing concerning allegations of using a homophobic slur during a VFL match. The tribunal delayed its verdict until Friday. The case involves conflicting testimonies and raises important questions about language, accountability, and the AFL's commitment to inclusivity.

Lance Collard , a St Kilda forward, is awaiting the verdict of an AFL disciplinary tribunal following allegations of using a homophobic slur during a VFL match. The tribunal, unable to reach a decision on Thursday, will announce its verdict on Friday. Collard faces a potential ten-week suspension if found guilty. This situation mirrors a recent incident involving Adelaide Crows star Izak Rankine, who received a four-match suspension for a similar offense.

The stakes are high for Collard, and the outcome will significantly impact his playing career, highlighting the AFL's commitment to eradicating discriminatory language from the sport. The entire incident underscores the importance of respect and inclusivity within the game, further emphasizing the responsibilities players hold on and off the field. The AFL's stance on such matters is clear, with a zero-tolerance policy in place to ensure a welcoming environment for all participants and fans. \The central issue revolves around an alleged incident during a VFL match where Collard is accused of directing a homophobic slur at an opponent. The accuser, Frankston player Darby Hipwell, claims Collard used the phrase 'f***ing f****t' during an on-field altercation. Hipwell’s testimony is supported by his teammate, Bailey Lambert. However, umpire Sam Morgan, who was present during the incident, stated he did not hear the alleged comment. Collard has vehemently denied the allegations, asserting he instead used the phrase 'Come here, maggot'. He has further supported his defense by signing a statutory declaration. The hearing took place over a four-hour period, with both Hipwell and Lambert providing their accounts. Collard's lawyer, Michael Borsky KC, has argued his client has been denied procedural fairness by being charged under the wrong rule. Borsky did not accuse Hipwell and Lambert of giving false evidence but suggested they had made a mistake in what they had heard. The differing accounts presented during the hearing have complicated the tribunal's task, underscoring the complexities involved in such cases. The discrepancy between testimonies and the presence of conflicting evidence make the final judgement particularly critical. \Collard's case adds to the already heated debate about language use and accountability in professional sports. He is currently serving a two-match ban for a separate incident, a high hit on an opponent that occurred during the same VFL match where the alleged slur was used. This adds a further layer of complexity to the disciplinary proceedings, with the tribunal needing to consider all aspects of Collard's conduct. The outcome will set a precedent for future cases involving similar allegations within the AFL and VFL. The incident has not only brought scrutiny to Collard but has also highlighted the significance of the AFL's anti-discrimination policies and the procedures in place for handling such matters. The AFL is seeking a 10-week suspension, which would be served across both AFL and VFL competitions, if Collard is found guilty. The case is a reminder of the responsibilities players hold and the potential consequences of their actions, underlining the constant pressure players face to uphold the highest standards of conduct both during and outside of game play. The final verdict will set a standard for how the league addresses such behavior going forward. The tribunal's decision will be a crucial indication of the sport's stance on homophobic language.





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