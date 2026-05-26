Lancia Returns to Multi-Model Lineup with Gamma Coupe SUV

After eleven years as a single-model brand, Lancia is reintroducing a second model with the new Gamma, a technologically advanced coupe SUV that launches later this year. The vehicle, built on Stellantis' STLA Medium platform, will be available with hybrid and electric powertrains, offering up to 740 km of range. This move is part of a larger Stellantis strategy to focus investment on core brands while relegating Lancia and DS to heritage status under Fiat and Citroën.

Lancia , the historic Italian automaker, is poised for a significant expansion of its model lineup after more than a decade as a single-model brand. The company is set to introduce the new Lancia Gamma , a 'coupe SUV ' that will mark the return of a second model to the range when it goes on sale later this year.

This move signals a new chapter for the brand, which has long been known primarily for its compact Ypsilon hatchback. The Gamma represents a bold departure, not only in its vehicle class but also in its design and technology, aiming to revitalize Lancia's presence in a competitive market. The Gamma is a modern interpretation of the classic nameplate, which was last used for an executive coupe and sedan from 1976 to 1984.

The new model, however, is a compact crossover SUV measuring 4.67 meters in length, 1.89 meters in width, and 1.66 meters in height. Its design features a sleek coupe-like silhouette with hidden rear door handles for a clean profile. At the front, distinctive Y-shaped LED daytime running lights serve as a new signature element.

Inside, the cabin embraces minimalism, relying heavily on a central touchscreen and steering wheel controls for most functions, including climate control, reducing the number of physical switches. Built on Stellantis' STLA Medium platform, the Gamma will offer a choice of powertrains, including both petrol mild-hybrid and fully electric options. The combustion variant is expected to use a 108 kW hybrid system likely paired with Stellantis' 1.2-liter turbocharged three-cylinder engine.

The electric lineup includes a 172 kW front-wheel-drive model with a WLTP range of at least 540 km, a 183 kW variant with an estimated 740 km range, and a flagship 280 kW dual-motor all-wheel-drive version with a 675 km range. Production will take place at Stellantis' Melfi factory in southern Italy, shared with models like the DS No. 7, DS No. 8, and Jeep Compass.

This revival is part of a broader strategy under Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares, who in 2021 granted the group's 12 brands a decade to prove their viability with new products and a degree of autonomy. Current CEO Antonio Filosa has since outlined a plan to concentrate 70% of the product budget on four core brands-Fiat, Peugeot, Jeep, and Ram-plus commercial vehicles.

As a result, several marques, including Alfa Romeo, Opel/Vauxhall, Citroën, Chrysler, and Dodge, have been reduced to regional players. The weakest brands, DS and Lancia, have been reclassified as 'heritage brands' and placed under the oversight of Citroën and Fiat, respectively. Lancia's recent history has been challenging. The brand launched a new Ypsilon in 2024, ending the life of the third-generation model that dated back to 2011.

While the new Ypsilon features a modern platform, a fresh design, and Lancia's first EV powertrain, its larger size and higher price point have led to a sharp decline in sales, dropping from around 40,000 units annually to just over 11,000 in 2025. The Gamma, therefore, is critical to reversing this trend.

Looking further ahead, Lancia is scheduled to expand to three models in 2028 with the return of the iconic Delta, though details beyond that remain uncertain as the brand navigates its 'heritage' status within the Stellantis portfolio





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