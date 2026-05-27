Land Councils Divided Over Royal Commission on Indigenous Child Sexual Abuse

In the wake of a tragic murder, land councils express mixed support for a Royal Commission into sexual abuse of Indigenous children, with some calling for a broader inquiry into racism instead.

The tragic alleged murder of a five-year-old girl in Alice Springs has reignited debate over the need for a Royal Commission into the sexual abuse of Indigenous children, with land councils expressing divergent views.

Senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price, whose niece Kumanjayi Little Baby was allegedly abducted and murdered last month, questioned four land councils during Senate Estimates about their support for such an inquiry given the high rates of domestic violence and sexual abuse suffered by Aboriginal women and girls. The Tiwi Land Council was the first to respond, with chief executive Brenton Toy stating that Tiwi people are prepared to do whatever it takes to keep children safe.

He said, 'So yes, I don't know how else to respond, but we support anything that's going to keep our children safe.

' His comments came after the NT News reported that about 100 Tiwi Islanders had protested a judge's decision to bail an alleged murderer to their community of Wurrumiyanga. The Torres Strait Regional Authority also offered condolences and support for a Royal Commission, with chief executive Charlie Kaddy expressing solidarity with Senator Price.

However, the Northern Land Council and Central Land Council, the territory's two largest land councils, pushed back against the idea. They argued that a Royal Commission into racism should take priority, noting that numerous past inquiries into child protection have failed to implement their recommendations.

NLC general manager Nicole Hucks said, 'We have a system which is a mainstream system being applied to a majority cohort of Aboriginal children in systems, in out-of-home care, in the Northern Territory, which aren't improving. Therefore, the requirement for a Royal Commission into child protection would not outweigh that of a Royal Commission into racism.

' CLC executive director Josie Douglas echoed this, condemning sexual abuse but stressing the need for action on existing recommendations rather than another inquiry. The divide highlights the complexity of addressing systemic issues facing Indigenous communities. While Senator Price calls for a focused inquiry on child sexual abuse, the land councils emphasize that racism underpins many failures. The debate continues as families and communities demand concrete action to protect their children





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