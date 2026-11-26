Landmark Group has launched Supreme Court proceedings against Branston Neville Lawyers after almost $20 million in home buyer deposits went missing from the firm's trust account, affecting about 285 buyers across two Sydney apartment developments.

Landmark Group has launched Supreme Court proceedings to recover almost $20 million in deposits alleged to be unaccounted for from the trust account of law firm Branston Neville Lawyers, affecting about 285 home buyers across two Sydney apartment developments.

The developer behind the Dee Why and Blacktown projects says most of the deposits paid by buyers have gone missing, throwing settlement plans into doubt for hundreds of purchasers. Justice Anthony McGrath has ordered an account of the project's funds from solicitor Ken Neville, who heads the Bella Vista-based firm, and for the funds to be transferred to a new trust account. Freeze orders have been issued over the law firm's bank accounts.

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Law Society Compensation Fund Accessed

Included in the orders was a Neville family company, Kensue Pty Ltd, of which the director is Neville's wife Suzanne Neville, who is a senior associate at the law firm. Landmark Group is expected to turn to the Law Society of NSW to access the compensation Fidelity Fund, administered by the law society. The fund is capped at $1 million payable on all claims against a law firm.

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It is at the discretion of the law society's committee if it will allow that cap to be exceeded in special circumstances. The eastern suburbs developer behind Landmark Group, Arash Tavakoli, issued a statement on Thursday saying he was dismayed by the situation, particularly for first home buyers and families who had planned to move in before Christmas. Buyers did everything right, Tavakoli said.

They paid their deposits into a solicitor's trust account, which should be the safest place their money could be. We are committed to every one of these sales, and we will keep fighting until every deposit is accounted for. These are extraordinary circumstances, and I know how unsettling they are for our buyers, including first home buyers, Tavakoli said. Buying a home is hard enough.

Trust Account Protections Failed

People need to know that their deposits are protected when paid into solicitor's trust accounts. Currently, whatever guardrails that were meant to protect a home buyer's deposit failed. We are doing everything we can to get our buyers into their homes as soon as possible. A spokesperson for Landmark Group said no purchaser has been asked to pay their deposit again, and the solicitors of affected purchasers have been advised.

Landmark is yet to confirm the revised settlement date. The Dee Why development, known as Casa Delmar, is a six-storey complex of 288 apartments, almost all of which had already sold before the project was completed. About 140 apartment sales are affected by the missing deposit funds. The 21-storey development at Blacktown, Second Avenue, is also recently completed and almost entirely sold out.

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Of its 343 apartments, 145 apartments are affected. Of 285 unit sales, more than $24 million in deposits was held in the trust account of Branston Neville Lawyers.

Only Five Million Deposits Transferred

However, when Landmark Group changed law firms a few months ago, only about $5 million of those deposits were transferred to the trust account of their newly appointed law firm Hendrix Legal. When the deposits were not transferred, Landmark reported the matter to the Law Society of NSW and commenced proceedings in the Supreme Court. Ken Neville and the Branston Neville Lawyers law firm did not respond to questions before publication. The matter returns to court on Monday, November 30.