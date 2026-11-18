The Australian Law Reform Commission has recommended 47 changes to surrogacy laws, including a national framework, greater surrogate compensation and automatic legal parentage for intended parents from birth.

The Australian Law Reform Commission has recommended a nationally consistent surrogacy framework, greater compensation for surrogates and automatic legal recognition for intended parents, in a landmark final report tabled on Tuesday evening.

The ALRC made 47 recommendations after finding that Australia's patchwork of state and territory laws makes surrogacy unnecessarily difficult, drives parents overseas, can leave surrogates financially worse off and fails to safeguard children adequately. The federal government says it will consider the recommendations alongside the states and territories. The review also recommended licensed surrogacy support organisations to help intended parents connect with surrogates and stronger safeguards around who a child's legal parents are.

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ALRC Surrogacy Compensation Proposal

It proposed maintaining the ban on commercial surrogacy while allowing altruistic arrangements, with a significant expansion of what intended parents can pay. Under the changes, surrogates could receive full compensation covering medical costs, loss of earnings including superannuation, birth support and other costs incurred during pregnancy. The report also proposed a monthly payment for pregnancy capped by a new national regulator to address non-economic losses from pregnancy and childbirth, such as physical and psychological impacts.

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The ALRC said these payments would not count as profit or reward, so altruistic surrogacy would remain legally distinct from commercial surrogacy. The ALRC president, Justice Mordy Bromberg, said good surrogacy laws should enable people to form families responsibly and provide effective safeguards against exploitation and harm. He added that current laws achieve neither aim and instead drive Australians to pursue overseas arrangements, exposing children, surrogates and intended parents to great risk of harm and exploitation.

The review found inconsistent laws and criminal sanctions are driving parents overseas and arrangements underground, making them less visible and increasing rather than reducing the risk of harm. The report found domestic gestational births more than tripled over the recent decade, from 27 births in 2014 to 84 births in 2023. Overseas surrogacy also increased substantially, from 246 births in 2015 to 375 births in 2024, an increase of more than 40 per cent, even as the overall birthrate fell.

Overseas Surrogacy Harm Risks

More than 300 Australian children are born through overseas surrogacy arrangements each year, accounting for an estimated four in five Australian surrogacy births, according to the ALRC. The commission said the problematic nature of Australian surrogacy laws is a major driver of intended parents going overseas, where the risk of harm and exploitation is at its highest. The ALRC principal legal officer, Jacinth Pathmanathan, said the report calls for lawful, well-regulated overseas surrogacy.

She said intended parents would need to register, receive official guidance and obtain legal advice in both Australia and the overseas country before entering an arrangement. They would also need to take reasonable steps to avoid arrangements that are unlawful overseas, do not meet minimum Australian requirements or pose significant risk, with failure potentially resulting in a civil penalty.

Automatic Legal Parent Recognition

Currently, the surrogate mother and, depending on state law, her partner are considered the child's legal parents at birth and are listed on the birth certificate. Intended parents must then seek a court order to transfer legal parentage, which can be expensive and lengthy. The review proposed that for a domestic arrangement approved before conception, intended parents should be recognised as legal parents automatically from birth, without going to court.

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It said this would remove a potential barrier for people considering becoming surrogates who worry they could be left legally responsible for the child, and create a strong incentive to pursue surrogacy domestically. The Federal Circuit and Family Court of Australia supported this proposal, saying it would better reflect the parties' intentions and avoid difficulties intended parents face after birth when they lack authority to make decisions about the child's welfare.

The ALRC also recommended replacing certain criminal offences for prohibited surrogacy arrangements with civil penalties, arguing they are easier to enforce and could be as effective or more effective in protecting against harm and exploitation. The review recommended making it much easier for children born through surrogacy to access information about who gave birth to them.

National Surrogacy Register System

In most states and territories there is no system for this, so the commission proposed a National Surrogacy Register to record and provide access to a surrogate's birth details. The inquiry recorded more than 460 submissions from individuals with lived experience of surrogacy, community groups and government departments.

The ALRC was asked by the Attorney-General in 2024 to examine the nation's surrogacy laws and practices, with a view to protecting the rights of children born through surrogacy and giving Australians more clarity and certainty. It was also asked to consider how overseas surrogacy arrangements are recognised under Australian law and what information a child born through surrogacy should have a right to know.

The report recommended a uniform legal and regulatory framework either under Commonwealth laws or substantially consistent across state and territory laws, overseen by a regulator. The ALRC said the current rules have left surrogates unable to fully recover their financial and non-financial costs and losses. It found that finding a surrogate can be a long and complicated process for many couples because commercial agreements are illegal, leaving many reliant on family and friends.