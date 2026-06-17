Landmark Study Upends Standard Treatment for Golden Staph Infections

A world-first clinical trial led by the Doherty Institute found that the traditional antibiotic flucloxacillin for golden staph bloodstream infections leads to higher kidney damage and mortality compared to alternatives cefazolin and benzylpenicillin. Researchers recommend switching standard treatment.

Treatment for golden staph bloodstream infections is on the verge of a major transformation following groundbreaking research that challenges the long-standing use of flucloxacillin as the default antibiotic.

A world-first clinical trial involving over 150 hospitals across 14 countries, including Australia, the United States, and the United Kingdom, has revealed that two alternative antibiotics are not only equally effective but significantly safer for patients. The study, led by the Doherty Institute in Melbourne, compared flucloxacillin with cefazolin and benzylpenicillin in patients admitted with serious golden staph infections. Over 90 days, researchers tracked survival rates, side effects, and organ damage.

The results were striking: 20% of patients receiving flucloxacillin developed acute kidney injury, compared to only 14% on cefazolin. Mortality rates also favored the alternatives-15% of cefazolin patients died within 90 days versus 17% on flucloxacillin, while benzylpenicillin showed even better outcomes with 14% mortality versus 22% for flucloxacillin. These findings, published in leading scientific journals, provide compelling evidence that the standard treatment paradigm should change.

Professor Steven Tong, an infectious diseases physician at the Doherty Institute and global co-lead investigator of the cefazolin study, said the results have already altered his clinical practice. At the Royal Melbourne Hospital, where Tong works, there are two cases of serious golden staph bloodstream infections every week. He noted that most Australian infectious disease physicians previously relied on flucloxacillin, but now he has switched completely to cefazolin or benzylpenicillin.

What surprised the research team most was that not only did cefazolin cause fewer side effects, but patients also had a higher chance of survival. Tong remarked that seeing lower mortality with cefazolin was unexpected and underscores the importance of re-evaluating long-held treatment protocols. The study included patients from diverse populations, making the results broadly applicable. The broader impact of these findings is significant, particularly given the toll of golden staph infections.

In Australia alone, about 4000 patients develop serious bloodstream infections each year, including around 450 children, with mortality rates between 15% and 25%. While one-third of the population carries the bacteria harmlessly in their noses, the danger escalates drastically when the bacteria enter the bloodstream, leading to complications such as sepsis, bone infections, and even heart valve infections. Caitlin Alsop, a 31-year-old who nearly died from a severe golden staph infection originating from an infected wisdom tooth, welcomed the research.

She spent nine days in a coma and developed sepsis with septic shock, turning her tongue black and requiring intensive care. Her experience highlights the critical need for safe and effective antibiotics. Infectious diseases expert Robert Booy, who was not involved in the study, praised the research as a valuable guide for treatment decisions. He noted that cefazolin and benzylpenicillin are already widely used, making the transition feasible.

The study calls for a global update in clinical guidelines, potentially saving thousands of lives each year by reducing kidney damage and improving survival rates





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Golden Staph Antibiotic Clinical Trial Flucloxacillin Cefazolin

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