Norris takes São Paulo GP pole in wet qualifying as Piastri starts 10th

Lando Norris claimed pole position for the F1 São Paulo Grand Prix in a rain-hit qualifying session, while Oscar Piastri will start 10th after grid penalties.

Lando Norris will start the F1 São Paulo Grand Prix from pole position after a chaotic wet-weather qualifying session at Interlagos that was twice red-flagged and delayed by 80 minutes.

It is the third year in a row that the McLaren driver has taken pole in São Paulo. Norris set a time of 1 minute 27.470 seconds in very tricky wet conditions. He said it had been a long day and that being on pole here two years in a row felt great.

Also read F1 2026: Sao Paulo Grand Prix practice results, Kimi Antonelli fastest in FP2, Oscar Piastri fifth, Lando Norris, Max Verstappen, Brazilian GP

He added that the conditions were different to last year but that he was very happy, saying it was about getting two laps in and not making any mistakes. He also said it was his first time driving the car in the wet and that he thought he figured it out.

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George Russell qualified second but fumed at his team for telling him to back off during a flying lap that he felt was quick enough to set the best time. Russell will start seventh after taking a five-place grid penalty for a power unit change. That promotes new world champion Kimi Antonelli to the front row in second.

Charles Leclerc was fourth fastest but has a 10-place grid drop for taking a new internal combustion engine, so he will start 14th. That promotes Racing Bulls driver Liam Lawson to third and Audi driver Nico Hulkenberg to fourth. Red Bull driver Isack Hadjar, Oliver Bearman, Fernando Alonso and Alex Albon all made up the rest of the top 10 on track. Oscar Piastri will start the São Paulo Grand Prix from 10th place after qualifying 12th.

Piastri and Verstappen Start From Back

He only jumped into the top 10 because of grid penalties handed to his rivals. Piastri struggled on the wet-weather tyres and was delayed in changing to intermediates as the track dried during a brief window in the weather. Once he switched to the correct tyres, a crash by debutant Rafael Camara brought Q2 to a premature end. Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton will start from the back row after both veterans took grid-place penalties.

Verstappen took a full raft of engine components amounting to a 30-place penalty. He opted not to set a time after Q1 to save his tyres for the race and will start 21st. Hamilton also took a full range of engine components. He had a new internal combustion engine for final practice which then suffered a problem, and he will start 20th.

Cadillac driver Sergio Pérez also took a full set of new engine components and will start from the back of the grid. Q1 began after a delay of an hour and a half, with rain still falling and standing water on track. The field began by feeling their way around to test grip, with times coming down as the track began to clear. In Q2, with the track drying, drivers switched to intermediate tyres.

In the final session, with the track still wet and heavier rain incoming, Alonso went out first to set a time but Norris was quicker behind him, only to be pipped by Russell. They continued to lap and Norris found more pace to lead once more. Those were the vital laps as the rain arrived and they proved decisive. Mercedes are in a prime position to close out the constructors championship on Sunday.

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Mercedes Title Charge On The Horizon

They can clinch the title if they outscore Ferrari by three points in Brazil. Having secured the drivers championship with Antonelli last weekend, it would be their first double since 2020 and their ninth constructors title. Mercedes brought what was expected to be the last of their major upgrades to this race, focusing on a new front wing.

The developments are designed with an eye toward their 2027 car and aim to address the narrow edge of balance of the current model. Norris noted he felt the upgrades were working. Rain is expected for the race, which is set for 5pm on Sunday. Verstappen will not consider the cause lost at the Autódromo José Carlos Pace, where he has shown superb form in the past, including coming through from 16th to third in the wet in 2016.

Last year he took third after starting from the pit lane, and in 2025 he won from 17th on the grid. Hamilton has similar form in Brazil, having come back twice in the same weekend in 2021 from 20th to fifth in the sprint and then from 10th to win the grand prix.

Ferrari Face Power Deficit Challenge

However he likely faces a far tougher task this time, with Ferraris power deficit looking exposed at Interlagos. Ferrari were well off the pace of Mercedes during long runs in practice, particularly on the full-throttle drag from the Junção corner to the finish line, where they were losing as much as three-tenths to Antonelli. The deficit may be somewhat negated if the race is wet.

Rafael Câmara, the Brazilian Ferrari junior driver replacing Esteban Ocon at Haas for the rest of this season and with a full-time drive next year, made a good showing on his F1 debut at his home grand prix by making it into Q2 but then crashed out, ending the session. ABC Sport will have a live blog of the F1 São Paulo Grand Prix on Monday morning, with lights out at 4am AEDT.