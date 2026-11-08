Norris wins Sao Paulo GP as Mercedes seals constructors title

Lando Norris won the Sao Paulo Grand Prix after starting from pole, while Mercedes clinched the 2026 constructors championship and their first drivers and constructors double since 2020.

Lando Norris won the Sao Paulo Grand Prix from pole position at the Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace, delivering a strong drive in wet and dry conditions.

The McLaren driver finished with a 14-second lead. Mercedes sealed their ninth constructors title, their first drivers and constructors double since Lewis Hamilton took the championship in 2020. George Russell finished second on the road but had a five-place grid penalty. His newly crowned world champion teammate Kimi Antonelli struggled with tyre problems to finish fifth.

Also read Piastri misses out on Q3 as Norris takes Sao Paulo pole

Antonelli Struggles With Tyres

Antonelli led the opening phase after beating Norris off the line but had issues after his first pit stop, going off track twice. Red Bulls Isack Hadjar finished third. Max Verstappen started 21st after a full raft of new engine components and recovered to second, one of his best comebacks. In 2016 he came from 16th to third in the wet, last year he took third from the pit lane and in 2025 he won from 17th.

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McLarens Oscar Piastri started 10th on the grid and finished sixth. Ferraris Lewis Hamilton, on his 400th grand prix with a grid penalty for an engine change, made it to ninth from 20th. His teammate Charles Leclerc was seventh after a 10-place grid drop for power unit changes. Verstappen had a 30-place grid penalty due to power unit changes and sat out Q2, which was red-flagged when Haas debutant Rafael Camara crashed.

Lewis Hamilton also went out in Q2 with engine penalties amounting to a 65-place drop. Conditions eased in Q2, with Fernando Alonso first to switch to intermediates. Camara had the home crowd roaring when he reached Q2, but fellow Brazilian Gabriel Bortoleto had a nightmare for the second year running, going off and qualifying last.

Bortoleto slid into the tyre wall with seven minutes to go but returned to the track and made his way back to the pits where damage was too extensive to fix. Both Alpines went out at the first hurdle along with the two Cadillacs and Aston Martins Lance Stroll. Norris had shown great pace in qualifying with pole and proved the car had similar form in race pace.

Mercedes Seal Constructors Title

It is his third win this season, his second win in a row in Brazil and the 14th of his career. The final set of upgrades, notably the front wing, appear to have paid off. Mercedes needed to outscore second-placed Ferrari to seal the title. The achievement is the culmination of a remarkable season, dominant for the opening half, having developed the best car and engine for the complex new regulations of 2026.

They won the opening six races. Red Bull developed strongly to come back, with all three taking wins, but Mercedes remained operationally strong and continued to maximise their return, even without bringing upgrades at the same rate as rivals. Reliability has been their only real weakness, perhaps expected given the new regulations. Russell drove well but for a spin on exiting the pit lane which was costly.

In clean air out front the McLaren had immense pace that allowed Norris to dictate, even as there was late tension when rain swept the track in the final 10 laps, causing a flurry of pit stops for wet rubber. The track was treacherous but Norris had its measure to the flag. The race followed a wild Saturday at Interlagos in tough conditions after a long delay caused by torrential rain.

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Grid Penalties Shake Up Starting Order

Russell qualified second fastest for Mercedes, 0.204 slower, but dropped down the grid due to his penalty, with Antonelli replacing him alongside Norris. Leclerc was fourth fastest. Racing Bulls Liam Lawson started third and Audis Nico Hulkenberg fourth. Norris said after qualifying: Today is about getting on pole.

It doesnt really matter how you do it, so very pleased with that. Russell was furious not to be fastest, wanting to make a statement despite knowing he had a penalty but having to abort his quick lap when he came up behind Williams Alex Albon. He shouted over team radio: Mate, you told me to back off! What the hell?

He added: P2. I dont want to be P2. I want to be P1. With rain getting heavier and leaving no chance for anyone to improve in the final phase, the clock ticked down for the last five minutes without a car on track.

Qualifying Delayed By Rain

The qualifying started and was then halted for nearly an hour and a half. For Norris and McLaren the victory represents a real result, delivered with impressive precision.

Another affirmation that while the title is gone, he is still determined to make a decent fist of every opportunity and that with wins still on the table, McLaren can still be in the fight with Mercedes, Red Bull and Ferrari and will be buoyed with this performance as they look to 2027.