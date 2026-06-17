Lang Park to Get Major Upgrade with Huge New Screens and Over 1000 New Seats

The Queensland government has announced plans to upgrade Lang Park, the home of the Brisbane Broncos rugby league team, with huge new screens, an LED ribbon screen, and over 1000 new seats for fans. The upgrade is expected to be completed before the end of the year and will provide an 'unforgettable experience' for fans attending events such as the State of Origin series, the Rugby World Cup, and major concerts.

Lang Park , the home of the Brisbane Broncos rugby league team, is set to undergo a major upgrade with the Queensland government announcing plans to install huge new screens, an LED ribbon screen, and over 1000 new seats for fans.

The upgrade, which is expected to be completed before the end of the year, will also see the addition of terraced spaces with seating and standing room behind the goals at each end of the stadium. The Queensland government has stated that the upgrade will be paid for using the Legacy Fund, and that construction is expected to begin before the end of the year.

The upgrade is part of a broader effort to make Lang Park a world-class venue, with Premier David Crisafulli stating that the upgrades will provide an 'unforgettable experience' for fans attending events such as the State of Origin series, the Rugby World Cup, and major concerts. The upgrade is expected to benefit not only the Brisbane Broncos but also the wider community, with the Queensland government stating that the upgrades will provide a significant boost to the local economy.

The upgrade is also seen as a major coup for the Queensland government, which has been keen to promote the state as a major sporting destination. The upgrade is expected to be completed before the end of the year, with the Queensland government stating that the work will be carried out in stages to minimize disruption to events at the stadium.

The upgrade is part of a broader effort to make Lang Park a world-class venue, with Premier David Crisafulli stating that the upgrades will provide an 'unforgettable experience' for fans attending events such as the State of Origin series, the Rugby World Cup, and major concerts. The upgrade is expected to benefit not only the Brisbane Broncos but also the wider community, with the Queensland government stating that the upgrades will provide a significant boost to the local economy.

The upgrade is also seen as a major coup for the Queensland government, which has been keen to promote the state as a major sporting destination. The upgrade is expected to be completed before the end of the year, with the Queensland government stating that the work will be carried out in stages to minimize disruption to events at the stadium.

The upgrade is part of a broader effort to make Lang Park a world-class venue, with Premier David Crisafulli stating that the upgrades will provide an 'unforgettable experience' for fans attending events such as the State of Origin series, the Rugby World Cup, and major concerts. The upgrade is expected to benefit not only the Brisbane Broncos but also the wider community, with the Queensland government stating that the upgrades will provide a significant boost to the local economy.

The upgrade is also seen as a major coup for the Queensland government, which has been keen to promote the state as a major sporting destination. The upgrade is expected to be completed before the end of the year, with the Queensland government stating that the work will be carried out in stages to minimize disruption to events at the stadium





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