George Russell hit out at Max Verstappen after their wheel-banging collision in Las Vegas qualifying, while Verstappen inherits pole and Oscar Piastri faces a charge from 17th.

George Russell had some stern words for Max Verstappen after an incident in qualifying, with the Mercedes driver saying the Dutchman was screwing other drivers and that the four-time world champion believed he was bigger and better than everyone else.

The two drivers collided and banged wheels while going side-by-side through Turn 14 in qualifying, an incident that reignited their long-running feud and set the tone for a tense Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend. Russell did not hold back when he faced the media afterwards. There is nothing in the rules to say you cannot overtake someone who is starting their lap, he said, but when you do this you are screwing this person over.

Also read F1 Rivalry Reignites: Verstappen and Russell Clash in Las Vegas Practice

He added that Verstappen does this week-in, week-out with many drivers and everybody accepts it. I am not just going to accept somebody to screw me over like this, and walk around like they are bigger and better than everyone else, Russell said. Somebody has got to stand up to that guy, Russell concluded, making clear he had no intention of letting the matter slide quietly.

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Las Vegas Grand Prix Grid

It is one of the most exciting races for the stars to attend, and here are some famous faces we have spotted in Las Vegas. Good afternoon folks and welcome to our coverage of the Las Vegas Grand Prix. The championship has already been won by 20-year-old Kimi Antonelli, but there are still points up for grabs and plenty of glory in Sin City. Antonelli claimed pole, however a grid place penalty means the Italian will start in sixth place.

Dutchman Max Verstappen will start on pole, with George Russell in second and Lando Norris in third. Aussie Oscar Piastri starts way back in 17th, after taking a penalty after a new internal combustion engine was put onto his power unit. That sets up a dramatic race under the Las Vegas lights, with Verstappen leading from the front while Russell lines up alongside him on the front row.

The collision between the two title rivals in qualifying adds another layer of intrigue, given their history of on-track clashes and pointed exchanges away from the circuit. Russell clearly believes Verstappen crossed a line at Turn 14 and wants the stewards, the fans and the rest of the grid to take notice of how the Dutchman operates.

Race Outlook And Standings

Whether the incident carries any sporting consequences remains to be seen, but the war of words has already ensured the Las Vegas Grand Prix will be about far more than just the points. For Piastri, the task is a simple but brutal one: carve through the field from 17th against drivers who have far better starting positions and nothing to lose.

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Antonelli may already have the championship wrapped up, but his grid penalty means the celebrations will have to wait until he has fought his way back towards the front. With Verstappen on pole, Russell breathing down his neck and Norris lurking in third, the stage is set for a fierce fight at the front of the pack.