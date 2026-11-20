The Las Vegas Grand Prix initiates the 2026 season finale, intensifying the battle for the F1 constructors' championship as Ferrari and Red Bull fight for second place.

The Las Vegas Grand Prix launches the final triple-header of the 2026 Formula 1 season this weekend, marking a pivotal moment for teams competing for the constructors' championship. While Mercedes has already secured the teams' title, the remaining ten constructors are engaged in a fierce battle for positions that directly determine their year-end financial rewards. This race serves as the opening act of three critical weekends that will decide the hierarchy of the sport outside of the reigning drivers' champion, Kimi Antonelli.

Financial Stakes Drive Championship Race

The constructors' championship holds significantly more weight for team operations than the drivers' title because the end-of-year prize money is strictly tied to a team's final standing in the team standings. Mercedes is expected to receive approximately $US140 million, or $208 million AUD, as the champions. Every other team is fighting to maximize their share of this lucrative pot, with the difference between third and fourth place estimated at roughly $US9 million, or $13.3 million AUD. This financial disparity makes every point crucial for teams like Ferrari, Red Bull, and McLaren as they approach the final three races in Las Vegas, Qatar, and Abu Dhabi.

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Ferrari Seeks Secure Second Place Standing

Ferrari currently occupies second place in the constructors' standings with 510 points, holding a 95-point lead over Red Bull Racing. The Scuderia requires just 34 more points from the remaining three races to mathematically guarantee their second-place finish, effectively securing their share of the second-tier prize pool. This relatively comfortable margin allows Ferrari to focus on maximizing their lead, while also supporting their drivers in the broader championship narrative. The team's position is secure enough to insulate them from the intense pressure faced by the teams battling for third through sixth places.

Red Bull and McLaren in Tight Tussle

Red Bull Racing sits on 415 points, leading McLaren by a narrow margin of 17 points, with superstar Max Verstappen holding second place in the drivers' standings with 279 points. McLaren race director Randy Singh has publicly described the battle with Red Bull as a mini-championship, emphasizing that the team is treating each remaining race with maximum intensity. The close points gap means that a single podium finish could shift the balance significantly, making the Las Vegas Grand Prix a critical test of consistency for both Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

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Mid-Pack Teams Compete for Marginal Gains

While the top teams fight for millions, the battle for fifth through tenth place is equally intense for teams like Racing Bulls, Alpine, Haas, Audi, Williams, Aston Martin, and Cadillac. Racing Bulls and Alpine appear secure in fifth and sixth, but the final five teams are separated by only 31 points. Haas leads Audi by three points, while Williams and Aston Martin are separated by just five points. A single podium finish for any of these lower-tier teams would likely propel them past at least one rival, generating significant additional revenue that is vital for their operational budgets in the coming season.

FIA Introduces Full-Time Stewards Next Season

Alongside the racing action, the FIA announced that Formula 1 will implement a full-time group of stewards starting next season to ensure greater consistency in officiating. FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem described the recruitment of a dedicated team of 12 to 15 stewards as a significant investment in the future of the sport. This structural change aims to resolve longstanding issues regarding variable penalty enforcement and rule interpretation, creating a more stable regulatory ecosystem for all teams competing in the 2027 season and beyond.

Las Vegas Grand Prix Broadcast Details

The Las Vegas Grand Prix kicks off the final stretch of the 2026 season, providing fans with live coverage and comprehensive analysis of the high-stakes championship battles. ABC Sport will broadcast a live blog of the event starting from 1pm AEDT on Sunday, November 22, for audiences in the Northern Territory and other regions. This coverage will provide real-time updates on the constructors' championship implications, allowing fans to follow the critical points progression as teams like Ferrari, Red Bull, and McLaren vie for their final standings in this decisive weekend of racing.