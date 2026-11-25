The government will exempt aged pension recipients from its plan to scrap the private health insurance rebate bonus for older Australians, cutting planned savings from $3 billion to about $1.6 billion. The change affects only over-65s who do not receive the pension from April next year.

The government will limit its plan to abolish the private health insurance rebate bonus for older Australians to people aged over 65 who do not receive the pension, a backdown that would see it lose up to $1.6 billion in planned budget savings.

Pensioners keep private health rebate

The change, due to start in April next year, means aged pension recipients with private health insurance would keep the more generous rebate. Health Minister Mark Butler had wanted to funnel the budget savings into aged care. Butler signalled before this year's budget that he wanted to abolish more generous private health insurance rebates for 3 million older Australians. That $3 billion saving would be redirected to aged care as the system deals with growing demand.

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The move sought to reverse a 2004 change, introduced by the Howard government, that increased the government rebate for older people by up to 8 per cent more than younger people on a similar income. But Butler was thwarted in the Senate when both the Greens and Coalition opposed the legislation.

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The minister has not yet said whether he wants to pass the legislation with the pensioner carve-out, given his planned savings could be sliced in half while still generating political backlash from those who have to pay more. Greens leader David Shoebridge issued a red line during negotiations, arguing Labor's change should not touch pensioners. Around 2 million insured older Australians lived on less than $37,000 a year, he said.

Greens and Coalition oppose cuts

These cuts would have left people going hungry, or missing other essentials, with no plan to reinvest in healthcare, Shoebridge said. I hope this gives some real relief to people, that when people need our support, the Greens were here for them, he said. Coalition health spokeswoman Anne Ruston said she welcomed the government's backdown for pensioners. But hundreds of thousands of older Australians will still be hit from April next year, she said.

This measure should never have been announced in the first place. We continue to oppose this cut, Ruston said. Independent MP Monique Ryan commissioned the Parliamentary Budget Office to provide a last month. The analysis found that about $1.56 billion in the government's savings would come from aged pension recipients with private health insurance.

Budget savings narrowed after Senate block

About $1.58 billion would be saved from scrapping the bonus for over-65s who do not receive the pension. The government has not yet confirmed whether it will proceed with the narrowed version of the policy. The original plan would have affected 3 million older Australians and raised $3 billion for aged care. The Senate blocked the legislation after the Greens and Coalition joined forces against it.

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The 2004 change by the Howard government gave older people a rebate up to 8 per cent higher than younger people on a similar income. Labor's plan sought to reverse that arrangement. More to come.