Climate 200 has raised more than half a million dollars in a fortnight from 750 donors ahead of sweeping political donation restrictions starting January 1 and a High Court challenge to the laws.

Climate 200 has amassed more than half a million dollars in a fortnight, backed by 750 donors, as it builds a financial war chest before sweeping restrictions on political donations and campaign expenditure take effect on January 1.

The fundraising blitz comes just five weeks before the new regime begins and ahead of a High Court challenge to the laws by two former independent federal parliamentarians. The organisation, which helped bankroll the election campaigns for a wave of community independents in 2022 and 2025, launched its emergency fighting fund on November 11. It aims to build its finances before the new fundraising rules start.

Also read Climate 200 Raises Over Half a Million Dollars Ahead of Electoral Reform Caps

Climate 200 Backed MPs Rally Support

MPs backed by Climate 200 include Dr Monique Ryan in Kooyong, Allegra Spender in Wentworth, Zali Steggall in Warringah and Kate Chaney in Curtin. Climate 200 says donations have accelerated since Labor introduced further amendments last week. Those amendments would allow political parties to retain unlimited investment earnings to finance their election campaigns. Independents argue this will further disadvantage new challengers.

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Under the electoral reforms, political parties will face new restrictions on private donations and campaign spending but will benefit from a significant increase in taxpayer-funded electoral payments. Political donations will be capped at $50,000 per donor to a single recipient annually, with an overall limit of $1.6 million. Major parties will be allowed to spend up to $90 million nationally, while independents face separate campaign spending restrictions.

Labor, the Coalition parties and One Nation have embarked on their own fundraising blitzes in a race to fill their coffers before the new donation caps take effect. Based on Climate 200 calculations, Labor and the Coalition would receive a combined $131 million in public funding if the 2025 election result were replicated in 2028, a $62 million increase. Independent candidates are also scrambling to raise cash.

Independent Candidates Scramble For Funds

Progressive media entrepreneur Hannah Ferguson is offering Taylor Swift-style friendship bracelets to her first 500 donors, whose contributions will be matched by a financial backer, as she seeks to maximise her campaign funds before the $50,000 donation cap kicks in. Climate 200 co-convenor and former independent candidate Kate Hook said the fundraising effort demonstrated an appetite among voters for political competition despite the financial pressures on households.

The major parties keep changing the rules to protect their own power and stifle competition, Hook said. But Australians are sending a clear message that they are fed up with politics as usual and the lack of action on key issues like climate, integrity and gender equity, she said. They want real choice at the ballot box and they are putting their money behind it, Hook said.

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The new laws will come into force before the High Court hears a constitutional challenge brought by former independent Goldstein MP Zoe Daniel and former South Australian senator Rex Patrick. The dispute over electoral funding centres on whether measures designed to curb the influence of money in Australian politics will disproportionately benefit established parties, which have accumulated substantial financial assets and established fundraising networks and access to public funding.

Progressive campaigning group GetUp has criticised loopholes favouring established parties but warned against abandoning donation limits altogether. Conservative advocacy group Advance has also attacked the legislation, with executive director Matthew Sheahan describing it as a protection racket for the major parties. Special Minister of State Don Farrell has defended the package, passed in February 2025, as a transparent measure designed to curb excessive money and remove big donors from Australian politics.