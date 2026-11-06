David Jones collapses again leaving 6000 jobs in limbo with no family rescuer

David Jones has collapsed again leaving 6000 jobs in limbo and shelves stripped bare. No descendant of founder David Jones is waiting in the wings to rescue the family namesake this time.

David Jones has collapsed again, leaving 6000 jobs in limbo and shelves stripped bare as dozens of high-end brands including Gucci, Oroton and Yves Saint Laurent abandoned the concession stands.

This time there is no family member waiting in the wings to rescue the family namesake. No descendants of founder David Jones have been involved in running the retail giant since the 1980s. The first time the once great retail empire collapsed, it was blamed on the economic difficulties of the day, a slowdown in spending across Sydney and poor management decisions. The iconic department store almost did not survive past its 22nd birthday.

Also read David Jones Administration Risk: Advice on Gift Cards and Retail Future

Historic Collapse And Rescuer

The last time David Jones collapsed it was in the wake of the goldrush boom and there was a rescuer in the wings. Founder David Jones had retired, retreating to his recently purchased 12,000 pound mansion, Barncleuth, in Elizabeth Bay, leaving management to his partners and son-in-law. When David Jones collapsed in 1860 amid debts of more than 150,000 pounds, Jones came out of retirement to run the family business.

Historian Cathy Jones said Jones sold Barncleuth, among other assets, to help settle the company debts. By the time he died in 1873, business was booming. Welsh immigrant David Jones founded his department store in 1838. Author Helen O Neill said the David Jones family was as close to aristocracy as Australia seemed to have at that time.

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She said they approached retail like theatre, and it was absolutely high-end theatre. O Neill wrote a book titled David Jones 175 Years, commissioned by the department store and published in 2013. Sydney fortunes soared with the Jones family, which then survived several more cycles of bust including two world wars, the Great Depression and the COVID-19 pandemic. Throughout it all, one constant remained: David Jones, feeding, clothing and cheering generations of its families.

O Neill said David Jones had such history and was a cultural icon with a cachet that cannot be invented or bought. She said David Jones earned it. But no amount of cachet could save David Jones this week when it collapsed again. O Neill said if David Jones were to collapse completely at this point, that would be one of the great tragedies and great losses.

David Jones Grand Emporium History

The grand emporia David Jones was built on the site of what was once Sydney Girls High School across the road from Hyde Park and St James Station. If 2026 is its nadir, 1927 was its heyday. That year, Jones grandson Charles Lloyd Jones opened the flagship Wonder Store on Elizabeth Street. Prime Minister Billy Hughes officially opened David Jones men store on Market Street in Sydney in 1938.

Crucially, it was across the road from the newly opened St James Station. Joining David Jones in the centre of Sydney were grand emporiums of other retail giants named after wealthy families: Anthony Hordern and Sons, Grace Bros, Mark Foy, Waltons and Marcus Clark. When the David Jones men store opened on Market Street about a decade later, then prime minister Billy Hughes did the official honours, declaring it a magnificent temple of commerce.

Associate professor Mark Ian Jones, a design historian at the University of New South Wales, said Charles Lloyd Jones brought the business acumen of this family and his own artistic mind to the job, and that was a recipe for innovation. Mark Ian Jones recently won an Australian Research Council grant for a three-year study of the cultural dimensions of David Jones.

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Innovation Under Lloyd Jones Leadership

Under Lloyd Jones leadership, David Jones famous houndstooth print was introduced, window dressing was treated as a key part of its advertising, and the mail order catalogue offered country people the glamour and sophistication of David Jones. Skye Leckie, David Jones former national head of public relations, said unknown to themselves, they were creating a cultural institution.

Leckie said people would go there to see Santa Claus for the first time, get their school uniform, see the flower show, the fashion parades, the Christmas windows or even a dinner plate presentation by Lord Wedgwood. She said these were things that brought families together throughout the year. Staged events that drew a crowd, rather than just shoppers, have been a feature of the David Jones business for most of its history, particularly during retail booms like the 1950s.

Cultural Events And Fashion Parades

There was the first exhibition of Aboriginal art in 1941, the opening of the David Jones Art Gallery three years later, the first Christian Dior new Look fashion parade outside of Paris in 1948 and a state banquet for the newly crowned Queen Elizabeth in early 1954. That same year, the first international exposition was held at the Elizabeth Street store, called Sweden at David Jones, which became an almost annual international showcase of the best of design from around the world.

As part of celebrations to mark the 120th anniversary, an Indian elephant called Eddie was brought into the store to sign autographs, 1440 pigeons were released from the awning on Elizabeth Street to represent each month of the company existence, there was also a treasure hunt worth 5700 pounds, and level five was given over to a display of kangaroos, wallabies, koalas and black cockatoos. Mark Ian Jones said it was not so much about selling things to people but bringing new ideas to Australia, and using these events and international expositions as a type of window to the rest of the world.

He said it was there for all Sydneysiders, not just the people who could afford the high fashions. He said David Jones was doing this at a time when we did not actually have design museums, so there was a department store taking on the status of a cultural institution in the absence of one. Funding it all was a consumer market dominated by a handful of family-owned department stores. David Jones was billed as the high-end option.

Associate professor Matthew Bailey, a retail historian at Macquarie University, said in the 1950s roughly half of all metropolitan retail spending occurred within a few blo