CBA home loan arrears rise to 0.80 per cent as quarterly profit hits $2.8 billion

Commonwealth Bank reported a 7 basis point rise in home loan arrears to 0.80 per cent for the September quarter, as it posted a $2.8 billion profit and defended the resilience of the Australian economy.

Commonwealth Bank has recorded a rise in the share of borrowers falling behind on their home loans, with payments more than 90 days late climbing 7 basis points to 0.80 per cent.

The increase was disclosed in a trading update issued on Wednesday. It covers the quarter that ended on September 30. The nation largest bank attributed the higher arrears to cost of living pressures caused by higher interest rates and inflation. Interest rates have risen over the period, pushing up repayments for many mortgage holders.

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Quarterly Profit and Income Rise

CBA reported a profit of $2.8 billion for the quarter. Operating income rose 3 per cent, but expenses increased by the same amount. That left profit growth dependent on tight cost control. The profit figure was flat compared with preceding quarters, but it was up 8 per cent on the same period in the last financial year.

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The result shows earnings still growing year on year for shareholders even as the bank works through a more difficult lending environment. Despite the rise in late home loan payments, CBA provisions for bad loans were flat at $6.5 billion. The bank said this gave it strong coverage for any issues that might emerge. Mortgage arrears are closely watched by investors, regulators and policymakers.

They offer an early signal of how households are coping with higher borrowing costs. Even a small rise can draw attention across the financial system, given the size of the bank and the housing market. The trading update highlights the tension facing the big lenders. Rising rates have increased the cost of borrowing for households, while banks continue to report solid profits and stable provisions for bad debts.

Comyn Defends Economic Resilience

The bank is the largest in Australia, and its results are seen as a bellwether for the broader economy and the mortgage market. The update covers the first quarter of the bank financial year. Chief executive Matt Comyn said in a statement that CBA was committed to helping its customers through the higher cost of living. He also defended the strength of the Australian economy.

Comyn said higher inflation and interest rates continue to place uneven pressure on household incomes and business activity. He added that while economic growth is slowing, the Australian economy remains resilient, supported by low unemployment and a strong public infrastructure and private investment pipeline. The rise in arrears comes as the housing market cools and borrowers face a higher cost of living.

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The bank said the increase in late payments followed a period in which interest rates increased, lifting repayments for many households. The arrears rate remains low in historical terms, but the direction of travel is being monitored closely by analysts and regulators. CBA said its provisioning position remains strong, with coverage in place for any deterioration in credit quality. For shareholders, the update shows earnings still growing year on year.

Bank Faces Difficult Lending Environment

The bank is working through a lending environment that is becoming more difficult as rates rise. Operating income and expenses both rose 3 per cent, meaning profit growth relied on keeping costs in check. The flat quarterly profit compared with preceding quarters suggests momentum has stabilised, while the 8 per cent year-on-year increase points to solid underlying growth. CBA said it would continue to support customers facing financial difficulty.

The update was issued on Wednesday and covers the quarter ended September 30. It showed home loans with payments more than 90 days late rose by 7 basis points to 0.80 per cent. Provisions for bad loans were unchanged at $6.5 billion. Profit was $2.8 billion.

Operating income rose 3 per cent and expenses rose by the same amount. Profit was flat on preceding quarters and up 8 per cent on the same period last year. Comyn said CBA was committed to helping customers through the higher cost of living and said the Australian economy remains resilient despite slowing growth.