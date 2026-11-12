Late Night Hosts Criticize Trump's Election Denial and Controversial Arch Project

Seth Meyers and Jimmy Kimmel roast Donald Trump's midterms defeat reaction and his self-funded arch project at Arlington, highlighting costs and veteran job cuts.

Seth Meyers and Jimmy Kimmel delivered scathing critiques of President Donald Trump following the Republican Party's historic losses in the midterm elections. The late-night hosts focused on Trump's visible depression over the results, his subsequent pivot to election denialism, and his controversial plans for a triumphal arch near Arlington National Cemetery.

Meyers Analyzes Trump's Post-Election Depression

Seth Meyers opened his commentary by discussing how Trump is processing the widespread public repudiation of his administration. The President initially appeared resigned to the outcome, telling Fox News that the election was just a point in time. Meyers noted that he had never heard Trump sound so depressed, joking that the President might hold his next press conference in sweatpants while eating Haagen-Dazs ice cream.

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The host highlighted a moment where Trump walked away quickly from reporters asking how it feels to be a loser. Meyers joked that Trump moved so fast he seemed ready to fly away like Mary Poppins. The commentary emphasized that Trump seemed too resigned to generate fake outrage immediately after the results.

However, Trump shifted gears by posting on Truth Social questioning the honesty of the election. Meyers mocked this sudden shift, comparing it to a themed party about the 2020 election. The host expressed frustration that Trump appears to go through the motions of denial even when he does not seem to believe his own statements.

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Kimmel Targets Veterans Day Arch Controversy

Jimmy Kimmel focused his segment on Trump's appearance at Arlington National Cemetery on Veterans Day. Unlike previous presidents who used the occasion to pay respects, Trump used the speech to brag about economic claims. He mentioned taking billions of dollars in oil from Venezuela and suggested that the spoils now belonged to his leadership.

Kimmel sharply retorted that gas prices remain high despite these claims. The host then addressed the construction of a self-funded triumphal arch next to the cemetery. This structure is currently the subject of multiple lawsuits, with the White House claiming it honors military sacrifices. Kimmel dismissed this as a vanity project that could cost between one hundred million and three hundred million dollars.

The comedian pointed out the irony of funding a monument while the Veterans Administration struggles. He noted that Trump and Elon Musk had cut thousands of jobs at the VA, including positions for nurses and psychologists. Kimmel argued that the money spent on the arch would be better used to support the veterans it claims to honor.

Stakeholder Reactions and Financial Implications

White House spokesperson Davis Ingle issued a statement defending the arch as a visual reminder of American heroes. Kimmel rejected this justification, criticizing the budget cuts that weakened veteran support services. He suggested that the project serves Trump's ego rather than the public interest or the military community.

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The late-night coverage underscored a disconnect between the administration's narrative and the reality faced by veterans. Both hosts used humor to highlight the absurdity of the situation, from Trump's emotional state to the scale of the construction project.

Public Sentiment and Future Implications

The broadcasts reflected a broader media skepticism regarding Trump's election narrative and his use of public spaces. The comments from Meyers and Kimmel illustrate a growing frustration with the repetition of disputed election claims. The focus on the arch project serves as a symbol of the administration's priorities amidst growing budget constraints.

As the lawsuits against the arch proceed, the financial and political costs remain a point of contention. The late-night hosts continue to monitor these developments, using the platform to question the administration's commitment to veteran welfare. The segments suggest that the fallout from the midterms and the subsequent policy decisions will remain a central theme in political discourse.