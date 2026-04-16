Late Night Hosts Skewer Trump's Pope Feud and AI Jesus Photo Blunder

Late-night comedians Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, and Ronny Chieng roasted Donald Trump's recent controversial actions, including his criticism of Pope Leo XIV and a widely mocked AI-generated image that depicted him as Jesus. Hosts questioned the former president's shifting explanations for the image and highlighted the disconnect between his actions and his public standing compared to the Pope.

Late-night television hosts have enthusiastically dissected the latest controversies surrounding former President Donald Trump , focusing on his public feuds and a peculiar AI-generated image. Stephen Colbert , host of The Late Show, highlighted Trump's recent attacks on Pope Leo XIV, noting the stark contrast between Trump's public image and the Pope's global popularity. Colbert pointed out that the Pope, residing in a gilded palace and sporting a distinctive hat, holds higher approval ratings in the US than Trump, a fact he speculated would be particularly galling to the former president.

Colbert also satirized Trump's claim that a widely circulated AI-generated image, which depicted him in a likeness of Jesus, was actually intended to portray him as a doctor. This explanation was met with widespread skepticism, even from some of Trump's allies, such as Senator JD Vance, who offered a different interpretation, suggesting the image was a joke that was misunderstood. Colbert found the shifting narratives amusing, stating that even the reliable C-SPAN footage of Trump taking questions after a DoorDash meal of McDonald's, where he discussed the Iran war and the controversial AI image, was surreal.

He humorously suggested that if one were to wake from a coma and witness such a report, they would immediately request to be reinserted into the coma. The absurdity of Trump deleting the image and then offering conflicting explanations for its origin – from doctor to misunderstood joke – formed a significant portion of the comedic critique. The hosts emphasized the White House's apparent struggle to maintain a consistent or believable narrative, with Kimmel quipping about the rapid succession of explanations and Ronny Chieng on The Daily Show mocking the attempts to defend Trump by framing his actions as humor misunderstood by overly sensitive Christians.

The discourse underscored the perception that these events, while fodder for late-night comedy, also raise questions about Trump's judgment and his relationship with his supporters, particularly within Christian communities.





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