Latrell Mitchell Ends Media Ban, Declares Loyalty to Rabbitohs

South Sydney star Latrell Mitchell held a surprise press conference, ending a two-year media ban, to celebrate Campbell Graham's milestone and discuss his return to form and future with the club.

Latrell Mitchell , the South Sydney star, addressed the media for the first time in nearly two years, ending a self-imposed media ban . The press conference was convened to celebrate the 150th NRL game milestone of teammate Campbell Graham .

Mitchell, who has been a prominent figure in the NRL, explained that his time away from the spotlight has been instrumental in his personal growth and maturity. He attributed his impressive return to form this season, where he has already scored 11 tries in eight games for the Rabbitohs, to a positional switch back to his preferred centre role.

Previously, he had spent time playing as a fullback, but the move back to centre, the position where he secured two premierships with the Sydney Roosters, has clearly revitalized his game. Mitchell emphasized his commitment to being a team player, stating he approached coach Wayne Bennett with a desire to contribute wherever needed.

The atmosphere at the press conference was charged with anticipation, with some speculating that Mitchell might announce a contract extension, particularly given the presence of his agent, Warwick Wright, who was also involved in Jarome Luai’s move to the PNG Chiefs. However, Mitchell firmly stated his loyalty to South Sydney, declaring it 'where it's at.

' The decision to break his silence comes after a period of controversy for Mitchell. In the 2024 season, he faced scrutiny following a photograph surfacing of him with a white powder in a motel room in Dubbo, leading to a fine and a one-match suspension. He also received a penalty for an expletive-laden post-match interview. Mitchell chose not to dwell on these past incidents during the press conference, instead focusing on the present and future.

He acknowledged the importance of being a role model for his family and children, emphasizing the need to lead by example and persevere through challenges. His performance on the field this season speaks volumes, with his try-scoring prowess playing a key role in South Sydney’s current standing of fourth in the NRL ladder (5-3) heading into their match against Cronulla.

Mitchell’s impact extends beyond his individual performance; he is a significant voice within the Indigenous community and a potential shoo-in for NSW State of Origin selection. Despite a strong record in Blues colours with seven tries in 11 games, he experienced a disappointing Origin series last year, where Queensland secured a 2-1 victory. Mitchell’s return to form and willingness to engage with the media signal a new chapter for the star player.

His explanation that 'not talking to you, that's probably why (my form's been so good)… I thought I'd come out and have a yarn' suggests a deliberate strategy to focus solely on his game. The surprise appearance at the press conference, initially scheduled for teammates Cameron Murray and Keaon Koloamatangi, underscored Mitchell’s desire to take control of the narrative surrounding him. He clearly articulated his priorities – family, leadership, and contributing to the success of the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

While questions remain about his long-term future with the club, particularly with his contract expiring at the end of 2027, his current focus is firmly on delivering results on the field. The presence of his agent and the ongoing expansion of the NRL, with the introduction of the PNG Chiefs, add layers of complexity to the situation, but Mitchell’s message was clear: he is committed to South Sydney and determined to continue his impressive form.

His ability to let his football do the talking has been evident this year, and his willingness to now engage with the media suggests a renewed confidence and a desire to connect with fans and stakeholders





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Latrell Mitchell South Sydney Rabbitohs NRL Campbell Graham Media Ban State Of Origin Wayne Bennett Warwick Wright PNG Chiefs

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