Latrell Mitchell Expected to Be Fit for Origin I

NSW Blues officials have received good news regarding Latrell Mitchell, with the South Sydney star expected to be able to play for the Blues in the upcoming Origin series.

NSW Blues officials have been assured Latrell Mitchell will be fit for Origin I , with the South Sydney star expected to be given a modified training program to help cope with his back pain .

Mitchell sent a scare through Blues camp when he was forced from the field late in the game against the Dolphins on Friday night. The powerhouse centre looked visibly in pain after a couple of carries in the second half before Souths trainers took no further risks and brought him off. Coach Wayne Bennett was confident Mitchell would be fit for Origin I and NSW duty on May 28. The Blues name their first team on Monday morning





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NSW Blues Latrell Mitchell Origin I South Sydney Star Back Pain Modified Training Program Coach Wayne Bennett Fresh From Superstar Fullback Tom Trbojevic Tigers Sea Eagles

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