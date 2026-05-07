Latrell Mitchell Sidelined with Back Injury Amid South Sydney Rabbitohs Squad Crisis

South Sydney Rabbitohs star Latrell Mitchell is sidelined with a lower-back injury, potentially impacting his State of Origin availability while the club faces a growing injury crisis.

Latrell Mitchell , one of the most influential figures in the National Rugby League , has been sidelined following the discovery of a lower-back injury that will keep him out of immediate action.

The South Sydney Rabbitohs officially confirmed on Thursday that Mitchell would be removed from their team list for the upcoming clash against Cronulla scheduled for Saturday. While the medical staff expects him to be unavailable for the next one to two weeks, the timing is particularly critical as the rugby league world prepares for the highly anticipated State of Origin series.

Since making a strategic transition to a full-time role in the centres earlier this season, Mitchell has displayed a resplendent level of form that has made him an almost certain selection for the New South Wales Blues. The goal is to ensure he is fully recovered by the series opener on May 27, but the road to recovery must be handled with extreme care to avoid any long-term setbacks.

The situation poses a significant headache for the New South Wales selectors, as the Blues are already grappling with a depleted backline. The series opener is already missing several key assets, with Tom Trbojevic, Mark Nawaqanitawase, and Jacob Kiraz all ruled out through various injuries.

Furthermore, the team is without Kotoni Staggs, who is currently serving a suspension. If Mitchell's recovery extends beyond the projected two-week window, he would join a growing list of unavailable outside backs, leaving the Blues in a precarious position.

Because the official Origin teams are typically announced after Round 11, a two-week absence means Mitchell will not be seen in competitive action before the selection deadline, adding a layer of uncertainty to his readiness for the high-intensity environment of the Origin series. For the South Sydney Rabbitohs, Mitchell's absence is a severe blow that exacerbates an already challenging season defined by medical struggles.

Although the club entered the new year with a relatively clean bill of health compared to the injury carnage they endured in 2025, the recent weeks have seen a sudden and devastating wave of setbacks. The squad is currently missing a constellation of key players, including Brandon Smith, David Fifita, Jack Wighton, and Jye Gray, all of whom are battling injuries.

Adding to the frustration is the loss of Jamie Humphreys, a burly playmaker who was originally relegated to the bench to facilitate the return of Ash Ward but has now been ruled out of the Cronulla match due to a leg issue that may persist for up to two weeks. This string of absences puts immense pressure on the remaining roster to maintain their competitive edge.

In the midst of this turmoil, a silver lining emerges in the form of Latrell Siegwalt, who is set to make his NRL debut in Mitchell's place for the round-10 encounter at Accor Stadium. Stepping into the shoes of a superstar like Mitchell is a daunting task for any debutant, yet it provides an opportunity for Siegwalt to prove his worth on a grand stage.

The circumstances surrounding this injury are also noted for their timing, as the news comes only days after Mitchell broke his notorious and long-standing self-imposed media ban to face the press at a training session. This rare moment of openness has now been followed by a period of forced silence as he focuses on rehabilitation.

The Rabbitohs must now navigate a difficult period of transition, hoping that their stars return in time to salvage their season and that the new additions can bridge the gap during this unfortunate stretch of bad luck





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