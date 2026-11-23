Launceston City Council cuts four QVMAG history roles to save $1.9m, drawing criticism from historians. TMAG also faces cuts as politicians demand reversal.

Launceston City Council has made four history staff at the Queen Victoria Museum and Art Gallery ( QVMAG) redundant to achieve annual savings of approximately $1.9 million. These losses involve personnel with a combined 90 years of experience within the institution.

Core Details of Management Cuts

The restructure involves the elimination of four positions within the history department. The roles affected include a senior curator, an assistant curator, a technical officer, and another technical officer from the archives. This reduction is part of a broader initiative by the City of Launceston to scrap 10 full-time equivalent management roles.

Also read Carnarvon Council Dissolution Stalls 85th Anniversary Commemoration of HMAS Sydney Sinking

Earlier in November, the council stated it was changing its organisational structure. Officials claimed the changes would deliver significant operational savings without compromising service delivery. However, the actual implementation has resulted in the departure of long-serving experts.

Historians Criticise Decision

Tasmanian Museum and Art Gallery (TMAG) jobs are also in question. The state government said claims of widespread cuts were false but conceded there would be job cuts across the department overseeing TMAG. Independent Member for Nelson Meg Webb is raising a motion in parliament's Upper House this week calling on the government to reverse the decision.

Advertisement

Oral History Tasmania President Jill Cassidy told 936 ABC Hobart that there would be no-one left in the history department, aside from one archivist. She noted that the collections had been bolstered by experts, particularly in the Launceston area. Cassidy said the museum has been uprooted by the loss of a senior curator.

Launceston historian John Dent said local historians would still need to access information through staff. He stated it is necessary to talk to people at QVMAG to access the extensive collective 90 years of experience. Dent argued that cutting culture diminishes its value to the community.

Impact on Access and Collections

The Tasmanian Museum and Art Gallery has nearly a million items from the state collection in its care. Dent warned that accessibility of the collection will diminish. It will be much harder and more difficult for remaining staff to respond to inquiries.

Meg Webb expressed hope that upper house colleagues will add their voices to local, national, and international calls for an urgent rethink. The motion aims to reverse funding cuts that threaten these vital cultural institutions. The debate is scheduled for this week.