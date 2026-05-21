Launceston home demolition sparks heritage protection concerns

The demolition of a Victorian-era home in Launceston, Tasmania, has raised questions about gaps in heritage protection. The home, built in the 1870s, was earmarked for heritage listing over two decades ago but was never placed on the State Heritage Register.

The recently-demolished Launceston home was built in the 1870s. A Launceston home built in the 1870s has been demolished this week, despite being considered for heritage listing over 20 years ago.

Neighbours are upset to see the home destroyed for potential new development, saying it will disrupt the historic feel of the street. An email seen by the ABC states council will prioritise identifying other properties with potential heritage value to prevent the loss of other sites that may have fallen through the cracks. The demolition of a dilapidated 150-year-old mansion in Launceston, in Tasmania's north, has prompted questions about gaps in heritage protection.

The Victorian-era home was earmarked for heritage listing over two decades ago, but was never placed on the State Heritage Register. The loss of the property at 180 George Street has sparked anger and disappointment among locals and one heritage advocate who labelled the destruction as 'scandalous'





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Local News Launceston Home Demolition Heritage Protection Concerns Gaps In Heritage Protection Victorian-Era Home 180 George Street Heritage Tasmania Local Heritage Listing Council Owner's Rights Potential New Development Historic Feel Of The Street Landmark Home Restoration And Refinement Planning Scheme Amendment At-Risk Heritage Buildings

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