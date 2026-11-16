Woman Left in Debt After Flawed $3.7 Million Divorce Settlement

Lauren received $3.7 million but non-existent assets and a debt-ridden business, while her ex-husband got $1.9 million and the commercial property. An accountant's professional body later found serious misconduct.

A woman identified only as Lauren has been left in severe debt after a divorce settlement that on paper awarded her $3.7 million but in reality delivered non-existent assets and a business whose debts exceeded its value.

Her ex-husband Matt received $1.9 million and the commercial property, which he then rented back to her at almost double the market rate. The story was first reported by The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age. The settlement contained a 63-37 per cent split in Lauren's favour. But the court orders were riddled with major financial discrepancies.

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Conflicts Of Interest In Financial Advice

Lauren received worthless business interests and liquidated stocks. Matt took control of the commercial property and charged her inflated rent. Lauren trusted their accountant of nearly two decades, a partner at a top-20 firm, as well as a lawyer the accountant recommended. Although both professionals had a direct conflict of interest, they represented the couple jointly at first, though they would later deny doing so.

Lauren said she felt pressured into signing the Family Court financial orders made by consent in 2015. She emailed the accountant and lawyer to say she felt pressured amid increasing stress and hostility from Matt. She later described her state of mind: I was very blind to the coercion that I was under. Her life, she said, imploded and she could not work out why.

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Lauren and Matt had more than $7 million in joint assets, a thriving business and two young children when they separated in 2015. She expected an amicable divorce. Instead, their long-time business accountant connected her with a family lawyer whom she paid. That same lawyer later denied ever representing her.

Lauren found herself left with a worthless business. A $680,000 loan for the business to buy Matt out, initially refused to Lauren, was approved after he co-signed shortly before he stepped down as a director. Lauren was left to service the loan with Matt as the guarantor, paying him hyperinflated rent while also covering his personal costs. I was not paying attention, Lauren said.

I felt I was under advice, and that I was paying people to do the right thing by me. I trusted the accountant implicitly. As the owner of the original business name, Matt also took control of Lauren's primary business email, resulting in her losing access to Family Court documentation. The business floundered.

Lauren lost four staff and struggled to sell the business. In 2022, citing a hostile and acrimonious work environment, Matt resigned. He refused to renew the commercial lease and applied to convert the premises into a private residence. Suspecting Matt was breaching his non-compete clause by poaching clients, Lauren hired a private investigator who documented clients visiting Matt's home and paying him directly.

Financial Ruin And Business Collapse

By 2017-18, Lauren's taxable income had dropped to a third of its post-divorce level, sliding to $38,000. Within months, I had no income, she said. A private investigator Lauren hired appeared to capture Matt siphoning clients and practising at home. Lauren contested this in the Supreme Court, funding the battle with her home equity, but mounting legal debt and failing health forced her to close the business.

The business was bleeding, and I was too unwell to work, she said. Lauren hired independent lawyers, who wrote to Matt advising that misleading disclosures in the court orders caused a significant miscarriage of justice. Matt ignored their letters. Lauren was quoted more than $165,000 to reopen the Family Court proceedings, which she could not afford.

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She lodged formal complaints against both the lawyer and the accountant. The lawyer denied acting for her, while the accountant claimed he had only provided financial records and had no involvement whatsoever in the court orders. The full extent of the discrepancies only emerged in September 2024, following an investigation by the Chartered Accountants Association, which released its findings to her.

The official court records revealed that the lawyer, who was listed in draft orders as representing Lauren, was struck from the final orders, leaving him formally representing only Matt. Additionally, the checkbox confirming that Lauren had received independent legal advice appeared to have been covered with correction fluid. The lawyer declined to comment for client privacy reasons.

Accountant Found To Have Failed Duty

The Chartered Accountants Association's disciplinary body found the accountant failed to establish formal terms of engagement, actively participated with the lawyer in asset allocation and failed to manage a clear conflict of interest once hostility arose. The finding states: Had been independently advised, she may have received different or additional advice. While the committee concluded the accountant's conduct was sufficiently serious to warrant referral to the disciplinary tribunal, it opted for a consent order, censured him and ordered mandatory training.

The firm was also ordered to undergo a quality review. I cannot explain to you how tragic it was to look through those documents, Lauren said. All of a sudden, I had the reason for the years and years of distress. A partner at the firm said the case had been resolved.

The issues have been comprehensively dealt with including the allegations raised, the partner said. The partner declined to confirm whether the practice had made any changes since the investigation. Lauren has spent years seeking accountability to protect others from the same fate, but regulatory body after regulatory body has refused to act. Legal experts warn that perpetrators are increasingly weaponising hired gun professionals to either knowingly or unknowingly facilitate abuse, marking a dangerous new frontier for domestic violence.

Eighty-four per cent of parenting cases in the Family Court contain allegations of domestic violence. The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age have launched an investigation into abuse in the Family Court. They are asking readers to share their experiences via a survey, and all answers can be submitted anonymously. The Family Court is one of Australia's most secretive jurisdictions, where publishing any identifying details of parties, witnesses or children is illegal. This protection extends to Lauren, her lawyer and accountant.