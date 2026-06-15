Laverne Cox, an actor and trans woman, shares her story of growing up in a violent and prejudiced world. She talks about her childhood, her experiences as a trans woman, and her fears for the future of trans people in America.

Laverne Cox on her brutal childhood and life as a trans woman in Trump's America . Cox endured bullying, abuse, harassment, and violence before becoming a star in Orange Is the New Black.

She talks about her bad old days and fears they're on their way back. Cox's childhood was marked by physical bullying, verbal abuse by her mother, and fear of puberty. She was also sexually abused as a teenager and faced street harassment after transitioning. Cox's memoir, Transcendent, recounts her childhood and her journey as a trans woman.

She believes that the trauma she experienced as a child was passed down from her ancestors, who were affected by chattel slavery. Cox's story is a powerful reminder of the importance of understanding and empathy in breaking down barriers and creating a more inclusive society





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