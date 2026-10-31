Lavrov Snubbed at G20 in Atlanta as EU Criticizes Russia on Ukraine War

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas accused Sergei Lavrov of spreading lies about the Ukraine war at G20 meetings in Atlanta, as the traditional family photo was abandoned.

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov faced sharp criticism from EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas at G20 meetings in Atlanta on Friday, as European officials accused Moscow of presenting false narratives about the Ukraine war and showing no readiness for peace talks. The traditional G20 family photo was abandoned after some European officials objected to appearing alongside Lavrov, marking a stark diplomatic snub on day 1,711 of the conflict.

EU Accuses Lavrov of Lies on Ukraine

Kaja Kallas told Agence France-Presse on the sidelines of the meeting that Lavrov put forward many lies and false narratives about the Ukrainian conflict, which European officials were able to rebuke directly. She said Russia did not appear ready to move ahead in peace talks, noting that July, August and September have been the deadliest months for civilians in Ukraine. Kallas added that Russia should show with deeds that it is ready to negotiate, but is clearly not.

Also read Dream beat Valkyries 80-69 to force first WNBA Finals Game 7

European officials pushed Russia to secure a ceasefire in the Black Sea, an important agriculture export corridor. However, Lavrov conceded no ground on Ukraine. At a press conference, he criticized Europeans for what he called an arrogant boycott while praising the willingness of US President Donald Trump administration to engage with Moscow. The Russian minister said both sides had a decent talk.

The UK foreign secretary, Ed Miliband, said Britain does not engage in that way with the Russians and has not for a number of years. German foreign minister Johann Wadephul said there would be no photo because there is no normality with Russia. Moscow has been shunned by most of the West since it invaded Ukraine, and Lavrov himself remains under international sanctions.

Advertisement

US Approves Patriot Missiles Sale to Ukraine

The Trump administration on Friday approved the sale of 500 Patriot missiles to Ukraine for an estimated 2.1 billion dollars. The approval, which goes to Congress for review, comes after weeks of complaints by Ukrainian authorities that its supplies of the interceptor missiles were dwindling. A state department statement did not provide an estimate for when the weapons could be delivered.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said late Friday in a post on X that deliveries may begin only in a few years. Weapons sales typically take years to fulfill, and two people briefed on the US decision said the missiles, which are yet to be manufactured, are not expected to be delivered until a couple of years into the 2030s. Patriot missiles are among the most important weapons Ukraine has to intercept Russian drones and missiles.

Zelenskyy suggested on Friday that the US and European allies could give his country missiles they have stockpiled now, which would later be replenished by the new purchase. He said Ukraine is asking its American partners to find a solution for the time when there is a real danger and a real need to use PAC-3 interceptors.

Evacuation Begins in Russian-Held Oleshky

People living in the besieged Russian-held city of Oleshky in southern Ukraine were evacuated on Friday, the first of its kind in four years and eight months of war. The city, which lies on the Russian-occupied side of the Dnipro River, has suffered months of food and medical shortages, leading to warnings of starvation for the few thousand people remaining there, including children.

Advertisement

A humanitarian convoy arrived in the city with food and medicine and to evacuate those wishing to leave for Russia or Ukraine. It is not clear how many people chose to evacuate, but US first lady Melania Trump posted on social media on Friday that the convoy could safely evacuate more than 750 people.

The diplomatic tensions at the G20 come ahead of fresh negotiations expected between Moscow, Kyiv and Washington in November. Trump has invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to Florida in December and has eased some sanctions on Moscow while touting a deal for Russia to sell diesel as prices soared. The latest developments underscore the deep divide between Russia and Western powers over the war in Ukraine, even as humanitarian and military support efforts continue.