Victoria has not issued a single ban on bikie gang or organised crime members from government worksites 15 months after new powers came into force, as Taskforce Hawk charges a key CFMEU figure ahead of Saturday's state election.

Victoria has issued no bans against bikie gang or organised crime members from government worksites, 15 months after a law that threatens jail time for setting foot on public projects came into force.

Since August 2025, the Victorian government has held the power to stop members of particular organisations from entering taxpayer-funded worksites. The government confirmed on Thursday that the attorney-general had issued no bans in the 15 months since the power came into force, but did not explain why. Bikie insignia is banned on government worksites, but the separate power to ban individual gang members has never been used.

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The law allows bans on particular criminal organisations, in consultation with the Victoria Police chief commissioner, from specific worksites if it would substantially assist in the disruption or prevention of criminal activity and is reasonably necessary. When the laws were announced in August 2024, then attorney-general Jaclyn Symes said she did not expect employers to hand over lists of staff who were organised crime members, but had confidence in the ability of police.

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The government touted the new offence as helping to further stamp out the rotten culture influenced by outlaw motorcycle gangs and other criminal organisations when it passed parliament. Anyone caught breaking the rule would risk up to three years behind bars and be fined. The government has acted on another part of the law that came into effect at the same time. In May 2026, insignia from 13 identified outlaw motorcycle gangs were prohibited from being displayed.

Law Targets Criminal Gang Members

The revelation that the new law is yet to be used to help clean up the construction sector comes after Victoria Police's Taskforce Hawk charged a key member of the so-called Irish faction of the CFMEU. Former union health and safety representative Dave Hawkins was charged on Friday with procuring fake qualifications for workers on the Big Build.

The charging of Hawkins comes after weeks of frenetic activity by Taskforce Hawk, including multiple arrests and raids targeting bikie gang members and CFMEU figures still operating in Victoria's construction sector. The head of the Irish faction, ex-CFMEU vice president Joe Myles, has also emerged as a key target of the Kourakis royal commission into wrongdoing in the building sector.

A fortnight ago, the commission aired allegations that Myles had abused his union power in 2022, with the backing of the office of then minister Jacinta Allan, to install a suspected corrupt labour hire company on a major rail project. Allegations of crime and corruption in the state's building industry and on taxpayer-funded infrastructure projects have become a defining state election issue heading into Saturday's poll.

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Construction Sector Corruption Allegations

The Building Bad scandal in mid-2024 led the then-Allan government to introduce new laws giving authorities the power to ban bikies and other criminal gang members from government worksites under changes to the Criminal Organisations Control Amendment Act. This masthead has detailed multiple allegations of criminal influence at Big Build sites since July 2024, including gangland figures and bikie bosses working as union delegates, company owners or industrial relations fixers.

Barrister Geoffrey Watson, SC, who authored a damning report into CFMEU misconduct, said banning bikies from public worksites in 2024 would have already been too late, but was necessary to try to fend off the influence of organised crime on public building sites. He said these laws can be difficult to apply and can be draconian in effect, but every now and then it is recognised that they are necessary because of the seriousness of the problem.

Watson said the government recognised the seriousness of the problem and went so far but did not go far enough. The point, he said, is that something needs to be done to get the bikies and other organised crime figures out of public building projects. He encouraged whoever formed Victoria's next government to seek advice from Commissioner Christopher Kourakis, who is overseeing the ongoing royal commission, about whether certain organisations should now be prescribed or wait for his recommendations.

Opposition Promises Tougher Bans

Liberal spokesman Jame Newbury claimed Labor allowed criminals to infest government worksites and said if elected a Coalition government would ban bikies and anyone with links to organised crime from state run projects. Newbury said a Coalition government would set the toughest standards in Australia because it wants clean worksites, would oversee a proper royal commission, and would find exactly how much taxpayers' money was taken by crooks.