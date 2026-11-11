Lawmakers to Meet Entertainment Industry Over Child & Women Protection

The culture secretary will consult TV, film, publishing and sport leaders on safeguarding women and children, with ministers ready to legislate if voluntary measures falter.

The culture secretary, Lisa Nandy, will convene a meeting next week with heads of the television, film, publishing and sport sectors to discuss how the entertainment industry can better protect women and children. The session aims to encourage voluntary reforms, but ministers have signalled that legislation may be introduced if the sectors do not act swiftly enough.

How the Meeting Will Work

The meeting will bring together representatives from all major cultural industries, not just broadcasting. Ministers will review current safeguards and explore whether companies should be required to register with the Creative Industries Independent Standards Authority, an organisation that monitors harassment and bullying through confidential whistleblowing. The government wants to see the industry demonstrate that it can create a safe working environment on its own, but it will not hesitate to step in if voluntary action stalls.

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Stakeholder Positions and Rising Concerns

Speaker Andy Burnham's office has called the allegations that comedian Michael Walliams used his influence to exploit young women "deeply troubling" and highlighted the need for organisations to take all complaints seriously. Justice Secretary Alex Norris said the judiciary is concerned about powerful men using legal tools to silence accusers, citing recent court refusals to allow wall‑off injunctions in the Walliams case. Former home minister Jess Phillips noted that the injunction was an outlier and that many people have historically been silenced by similar legal restraints.

Louise Casey, who leads the government inquiry into sexual abuse groom gangs, warned that men who have sex with young girls are not automatically charged with rape and that law changes are required to protect children more effectively. She argued that the sector must quickly adopt robust safeguards once the meeting concludes.

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Impacts on the Industry and Upcoming Actions

If lawmakers introduce new regulations, companies could be mandated to submit to the Creative Industries Independent Standards Authority's auditing processes. A lack of compliance could lead to fines and the loss of broadcasting licences. Industry leaders will need to prepare new internal policies, whistleblowing hotlines, and training programmes for staff and talent. The meeting is scheduled for the first week of September, with ministers hoping to publish any legislative guidelines by early October.

Stakeholders are watching closely as the government seeks to balance voluntary reform with potential regulatory oversight to ensure a safer environment for women and children across the UK's thriving creative sectors.