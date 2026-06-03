Lawyers call for witnesses in 1980s rugby league abuse case

Lawyers for a man who alleges he was sexually abused at a representative rugby league tournament in the 1980s are calling for potential witnesses. The man alleges the incidents happened while he was playing for the Ipswich and West Moreton Primary Schools Rugby League, and that his abuser was an authority figure. The alleged abuse has had a profound impact on our client's life. He has faced immense difficulties as a result of his experience.

Lawyers for a man who alleges he was sexually abused at a representative rugby league tournament in the 1980s are calling for potential witnesses. Kaylee Vass from Shine Lawyers says her client, who has chosen to remain anonymous for now, alleges he was abused at tournaments in Roma, almost 500 kilometres west of Brisbane, and Maitland, NSW, in the late 1980s.

The man alleges the incidents happened while he was playing for the Ipswich and West Moreton Primary Schools Rugby League, and that his abuser was an authority figure. We are seeking information from anyone with knowledge of the structure, management or oversight of the Ipswich and West Moreton Primary Schools Rugby League, the Zone 4 Carnival, or the involvement of teachers, coaches, officials, parents or volunteers connected to those events, she said.

This alleged abuse has had a profound impact on our client's life. He has faced immense difficulties as a result of his experience. The alleged abuse is said to have taken place at the Zone 4 Carnival, which was held in Roma in the 1980s. The carnival was a representative rugby league tournament that brought together teams from the Ipswich and West Moreton region.

The tournament was held annually, and it was a significant event in the region's sporting calendar. The alleged abuse is said to have occurred during the tournament, when the man was just a child. He alleges that he was abused by an authority figure, who was in a position of power and trust. The man has chosen to remain anonymous for now, but he is seeking justice and compensation for the abuse he suffered.

He is also seeking to raise awareness about the issue of child abuse in sports, and to ensure that others do not suffer the same fate. The lawyers are seeking information from anyone who may have knowledge about the alleged abuse, including teachers, coaches, officials, parents, and volunteers who were involved in the tournament. They are also seeking information about the structure, management, and oversight of the Ipswich and West Moreton Primary Schools Rugby League, and the Zone 4 Carnival.

The lawyers believe that the alleged abuse is just the tip of the iceberg, and that there may be many more cases of child abuse in sports that have not been reported. They are calling on anyone with information to come forward and share their knowledge with them. The alleged abuse is a serious issue, and it requires a serious response.

The lawyers are committed to ensuring that justice is served, and that those responsible for the abuse are held accountable. They are also committed to raising awareness about the issue of child abuse in sports, and to ensuring that measures are put in place to prevent it from happening again. The Zone 4 Carnival was a significant event in the region's sporting calendar, and it was attended by many people, including parents, teachers, and officials.

The tournament was held annually, and it was a major event in the region. The alleged abuse is said to have occurred during the tournament, when the man was just a child. He alleges that he was abused by an authority figure, who was in a position of power and trust. The man has chosen to remain anonymous for now, but he is seeking justice and compensation for the abuse he suffered.

He is also seeking to raise awareness about the issue of child abuse in sports, and to ensure that others do not suffer the same fate. The lawyers are seeking information from anyone who may have knowledge about the alleged abuse, including teachers, coaches, officials, parents, and volunteers who were involved in the tournament. They are also seeking information about the structure, management, and oversight of the Ipswich and West Moreton Primary Schools Rugby League, and the Zone 4 Carnival.

The lawyers believe that the alleged abuse is just the tip of the iceberg, and that there may be many more cases of child abuse in sports that have not been reported. They are calling on anyone with information to come forward and share their knowledge with them. The alleged abuse is a serious issue, and it requires a serious response.

The lawyers are committed to ensuring that justice is served, and that those responsible for the abuse are held accountable. They are also committed to raising awareness about the issue of child abuse in sports, and to ensuring that measures are put in place to prevent it from happening again





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