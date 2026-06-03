Lawyers call for witnesses in 1980s rugby league abuse case

Lawyers are seeking information from anyone with knowledge of the structure, management or oversight of the Ipswich and West Moreton Primary Schools Rugby League, the Zone 4 Carnival, or the involvement of teachers, coaches, officials, parents or volunteers connected to those events. The alleged abuse has had a profound impact on the client's life, with the man facing immense difficulties as a result of his experience.

Lawyers for a man who alleges he was sexually abused at a representative rugby league tournament in the 1980s are calling for potential witnesses. Kaylee Vass from Shine Lawyers says her client, who has chosen to remain anonymous for now, alleges he was abused at tournaments in Roma, almost 500 kilometres west of Brisbane, and Maitland, NSW, in the late 1980s.

The man alleges the incidents happened while he was playing for the Ipswich and West Moreton Primary Schools Rugby League, and that his abuser was an authority figure. Lawyers are seeking information from anyone with knowledge of the structure, management or oversight of the Ipswich and West Moreton Primary Schools Rugby League, the Zone 4 Carnival, or the involvement of teachers, coaches, officials, parents or volunteers connected to those events.

The alleged abuse has had a profound impact on the client's life, with the man facing immense difficulties as a result of his experience. The lawyers are urging anyone with information to come forward, as the client continues to seek justice for the alleged abuse he suffered. The case highlights the need for greater awareness and support for victims of child abuse, and the importance of creating a safe and respectful environment for young athletes.

As the investigation continues, the lawyers are working to gather more information and evidence to support their client's claim. The case is a reminder that child abuse can happen anywhere, and that it is never too late to seek help and support. The lawyers are committed to ensuring that their client receives the justice he deserves, and that those responsible for the alleged abuse are held accountable.

The case has also raised concerns about the lack of transparency and accountability in some sporting organizations, and the need for greater oversight and regulation. The lawyers are calling for greater awareness and education about child abuse, and for sporting organizations to take a more proactive approach to preventing and addressing abuse. The case is a complex and sensitive issue, and the lawyers are working to ensure that their client's rights are protected and that justice is served.

The investigation is ongoing, and the lawyers are urging anyone with information to come forward and assist in the investigation. The case highlights the importance of creating a safe and respectful environment for young athletes, and the need for greater awareness and support for victims of child abuse. The lawyers are committed to ensuring that their client receives the justice he deserves, and that those responsible for the alleged abuse are held accountable.

The case has also raised concerns about the lack of transparency and accountability in some sporting organizations, and the need for greater oversight and regulation. The lawyers are calling for greater awareness and education about child abuse, and for sporting organizations to take a more proactive approach to preventing and addressing abuse. The case is a reminder that child abuse can happen anywhere, and that it is never too late to seek help and support.

The lawyers are working to gather more information and evidence to support their client's claim, and to ensure that justice is served. The case highlights the need for greater awareness and support for victims of child abuse, and the importance of creating a safe and respectful environment for young athletes. As the investigation continues, the lawyers are committed to ensuring that their client receives the justice he deserves, and that those responsible for the alleged abuse are held accountable.

The case has also raised concerns about the lack of transparency and accountability in some sporting organizations, and the need for greater oversight and regulation. The lawyers are calling for greater awareness and education about child abuse, and for sporting organizations to take a more proactive approach to preventing and addressing abuse. The case is a complex and sensitive issue, and the lawyers are working to ensure that their client's rights are protected and that justice is served.

The investigation is ongoing, and the lawyers are urging anyone with information to come forward and assist in the investigation





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Rugby League Child Abuse Sexual Abuse Ipswich And West Moreton Primary Schools Rugby Zone 4 Carnival

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Lawyers call for witnesses to alleged child sexual abuse at 1980s rugby league eventsA man alleges he was abused by an authority figure while playing for an Ipswich and West Moreton primary schools squad.

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Lawyers call for witnesses in 1980s rugby league abuse caseLawyers for a man who alleges he was sexually abused at a representative rugby league tournament in the 1980s are calling for potential witnesses. The man alleges the incidents happened while he was playing for the Ipswich and West Moreton Primary Schools Rugby League, and that his abuser was an authority figure. The alleged abuse has had a profound impact on our client's life. He has faced immense difficulties as a result of his experience.

Read more »