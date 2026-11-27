Alan Jones's defence in his indecent assault and sexual touching trial lasted only hours, with no witnesses called and closing submissions due next week. The 85-year-old former broadcaster has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Alan Jones's defence in his indecent assault and sexual touching trial has closed after only a few hours, with the 85-year-old former broadcaster deciding not to give evidence.

His barrister, Gabrielle Bashir SC, opened the defence case on Friday by stating: I am not calling the defendant. The judge-alone trial at Sydney's Downing Centre Local Court has sat for 70 days, and Jones has pleaded not guilty to 19 indecent assault and two sexual touching charges brought by five men. The alleged offences took place between 2003 and 2020.

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After a break for the Crown to read the defence submissions, Bashir presented two medical reports and a restaurant receipt, along with a corresponding bank statement. The prosecutor, Georgina Wright, objected to the restaurant documents on the basis they carried no weight whatsoever, but Judge Glenn Walsh admitted them. Bashir then closed the defence case, saying: Your honour, that closes the defence.

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No witnesses were called on Friday, although some defence witnesses were called by the Crown during the four-month trial. The Crown case wrapped up on Thursday, concluding with the officer in charge of the investigation into Jones, Detective Sergeant Tanya Byrne-Hickman.

The Crown called dozens of witnesses during the past 18 weeks, including friends and family of the complainants, former colleagues of Jones such as radio hosts Ray Hadley and Jason Morrison, a former politician, and Sydney Morning Herald chief investigative reporter Kate McClymont. Many of the allegations were first published by McClymont in the Sydney Morning Herald in December 2023. The judge said: This has been a big trial.

Defence Denies Charges

There are something like 290 or so exhibits and about 5,000-odd pages worth of transcripts. Jones has denied all wrongdoing and said the allegations were either baseless or distorted the truth. His team have argued none of the alleged assaults ever happened. The defence has also alleged the charges are the result of a media conspiracy, concocted in part by Hadley, who the defence said wanted Jones's breakfast radio slot.

Bashir has said the alleged victims were egged on to complain by media rivals and their reliability and credibility were questionable. Media rivals, she alleged in her opening statements, included shock jock Hadley and Sydney Morning Herald columnist Peter FitzSimons. The trial has heard evidence from all five complainants. Two of them told the court they felt they could not reject Jones's alleged unwanted kisses and other indecent assaults because of the power dynamic.

The youngest complainant, known as complainant A, alleged that Jones touched him on the bottom when he stayed overnight at Jones's Fitzroy Falls farm when he was 17. A prominent athlete, known as complainant M, told the court Jones would welcome him with a hug and a kiss on the cheek and use flattering terms like champion and beautiful man.

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Complainant Testimony

M told the court the defendant kissed him and pressed his genitalia against his thigh, causing him to shout out OK mate and flee Jones's harbourside apartment. He alleged that on another occasion Jones kissed him on the side of his mouth at an awards night. The defence argued that a Christmas lunch where complainant C alleged he was touched under a table had actually taken place somewhere else.

The alleged victim, a former driver for Jones, earlier told the court that Jones had instructed him to sit next to him and then spent the entire lunch with his left hand under the table either on his leg or on his penis over his pants. The defence presented a receipt for $1,247 for a different north shore restaurant.

A former 2GB colleague of Jones, Jason Morrison, earlier told the court he recalled a different name of the restaurant to complainant C and other witnesses. Bashir tendered Jones's medical records for the years 2016 to 2017 and two bank statements and corresponding receipts which indicated payments at two restaurants in 2008 and 2009.

Closing Submissions Due

The trial has also been delayed at points by witness and lawyer illness, multiple objections by barristers, and lengthy legal arguments that have caused the court to be adjourned for hours and sometimes days. A defendant has no obligation to give evidence in their own trial and no negative inference can be drawn from those who choose to remain silent.

Jones has sat in the front row next to his solicitor Bryan Wrench and has been present for all the evidence. Closing submissions in the long-running case are due next week.