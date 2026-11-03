Lindsay Clancy Lawyers Seek Dismissal of Murder Charges After Mistrial

Lawyers for Lindsay Clancy argue double jeopardy bars retrial after a mistrial in September, while prosecutors intend to retry her if the case proceeds. A hearing on November 16 will address the next steps.

Lawyers for Lindsay Clancy urged a judge on Monday to either dismiss the murder charges against her or set a new trial date. The hearing in Plymouth, Massachusetts, was the second time Clancy has been in court since a mistrial was declared in September when jurors could not agree whether she was legally responsible for killing her three young children.

Judge William Sullivan did not immediately rule. The jury was split 11-1 in favor of acquittal. Clancy has never disputed killing her three young children in 2023, but her lawyer has argued she had postpartum psychosis and was unable to control her behavior. Prosecutors have acknowledged that the 36-year-old Clancy had mental health problems but said she acted deliberately and understood her actions were wrong.

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Defense Argues Mistrial Was Improperly Declared

The defense moved to dismiss the charges on double jeopardy grounds, arguing the conditions for declaring a mistrial were not met. Under US law, a mistrial can only be declared if every other option to proceed has been exhausted. Clancy's lawyers argued the judge should have removed a juror who favored conviction and then allowed jury deliberation to continue.

At Monday's hearing, defense attorney Martin G Weinberg argued that Sullivan should have investigated further after the jury foreperson sent two notes indicating that a juror was not following the rules. Further questioning could have revealed grounds to remove the lone holdout juror, Michael Desronvil, and continue deliberations - potentially avoiding the mistrial, he said. After receiving the notes, Judge Sullivan spoke with each juror, reminded them of their duties and explained what constitutes reasonable doubt.

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He asked whether they could apply the law to the case, and all said yes. But Weinberg argued that Sullivan had not gone far enough. A juror who said he could follow the law could have been lying, Weinberg said, and the situation warranted questioning the foreperson separately to learn more about what was happening during deliberations.

"I can see that this is not easy," he told the judge at one point. Clancy's lawyer, Kevin Reddington, implored Judge Sullivan to decide quickly. He also pressed the Plymouth District Attorney, Timothy Cruz, to reveal whether he plans to try Clancy on murder charges again.

Prosecutors Plan To Retry Murder Charges

"I am not going to have this woman sit incarcerated for the next year, or two or three," Mr Reddington said. Judge Sullivan scheduled another hearing for November 16, and the prosecution said it intends to retry Ms Clancy if the case proceeds. Mr Cruz is yet to announce whether prosecutors would retry Clancy on first-degree murder charges, which carry a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole if she were convicted.

Prosecutors have several options, including seeking her conviction on lesser second-degree murder charges, which would give her the option to waive a jury trial and proceed before a judge. Ms Clancy has been held in a state psychiatric hospital in Massachusetts before and during trial and would remain in custody through a second trial.

Mr Reddington urged the judge to investigate Mr Desronvil, who he accused of being untruthful on his jury questionnaire and improperly using his phone during jury deliberations. Judge Sullivan told Mr Reddington to stop using the juror's name in open court; he had placed a standing order to seal the names of the jurors to protect them from abuse.

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However, a number of jurors, including Mr Desronvil, had done interviews in the media, which led Mr Reddington to say that the juror's name "was all over the internet".

"Why don't we all dial this back a little bit," Judge Sullivan said. Prosecutor Jennifer Sprague argued that Sullivan had struck the right balance in his handling of the jury.

Prosecutors Defend Judge Handling Jury Disagreement

"It is clear from the record this juror did not refuse to deliberate. He refused to agree," Ms Sprague said. She argued that pressing the foreperson further would have required delving into the substance of the jury's deliberations, potentially inserting the court's "interpretation of what is correct" into the process.

"You were the one who looked them in the eyes and asked them the questions and was in the best position to judge their credibility," she told Sullivan. "And you credited their answers. " Sprague argued that the holdout juror's disagreement was not based on personal reasons, but on his belief that Clancy was guilty. Since the trial ended, Desronvil said he was certain of Clancy's guilt but that no one would listen to him.

Juror Lawyer Disputes Improper Phone Use

His lawyer, Heather O'Connor, urged the judge on Monday not to investigate his conduct any further, saying he had simply done his duty as a juror. She also disputed the allegations of improper phone use.

"If that's enough to put a juror under oath, to search their phone, to pull their history, then the lesson [for] every future juror in this Commonwealth is simple: Agree with the majority or potentially be investigated," Ms O'Connor said. Prosecutors argue that double jeopardy "does not bar the Commonwealth from seeking justice on behalf of the three victims". The case remains pending before Judge Sullivan, with the next hearing set for November 16.