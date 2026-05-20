LDV Deliver 9 Vans Recall Due to Defective Fuel Line

More than 8500 LDV Deliver 9 vans may have a defective fuel line that could lead to a leak and potentially a vehicle fire. The recall notice states that due to a manufacturing defect, the low-pressure fuel delivery line may not meet specifications, which may deteriorate, allowing fuel to potentially leak, resulting in loss of motive power whilst driving and, in the presence of an external ignition source, may result in a vehicle fire. Owners of affected vehicles should contact their local authorised LDV dealer to arrange an appointment to have the vehicle inspected and the fuel line replaced if necessary, free of charge.

More than 8500 LDV Deliver 9 vans may have a defective fuel line that could lead to a leak and potentially a vehicle fire . Due to a manufacturing defect, the low-pressure fuel delivery line may not meet specifications, which may deteriorate and allow fuel to potentially leak, resulting in loss of motive power whilst driving and, in the presence of an external ignition source, may result in a vehicle fire .

Owners of affected vehicles should contact their local authorised LDV dealer to arrange an appointment to have the vehicle inspected and the fuel line replaced if necessary, free of charge. In 2021, a recall affecting 623 Deliver 9 vans was issued for a brake pipe issue which could cause a brake fluid leak and potential brake failure





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LDV Deliver 9 Vans Recall Defective Fuel Line Vehicle Fire Brake Pipe Issue Brake Fluid Leak Potential Brake Failure

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