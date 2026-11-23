Victoria's remand population has reached its highest level since 1998, with 3264 people in custody awaiting charges, as corrections union officials and lawyers warn the system is nearing breaking point.

Victoria's remand population has risen to an all-time high, with 3264 prisoners behind bars waiting for charges to be dealt with, according to Corrections Victoria data.

Remand Population Hits All Time High

The figure was recorded as the state entered an election campaign marked by tough-on-crime promises from both major parties. This is the highest number of people on remand since Corrections Victoria began keeping monthly records in 1998. It surpasses the previous peak recorded in February 2020, when the corrections system was plunged into crisis following the death of Aboriginal woman Veronica Nelson while on remand the month before.

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The number of Aboriginal people in prison has also risen to a new post-pandemic high of 1188 people. That figure represents 15 per cent of Victoria's total prison population of 7891 people. Prison guards and lawyers working at the sharp end of the justice system have warned the state's prison population is on an unsustainable trajectory.

Community and Public Sector Union Victorian Secretary Jiselle Hanna, who previously worked for Corrections Victoria, said the spillover of remand prisoners into police station cells was creating a dangerous environment. Whoever wins government needs to understand that you cannot keep putting more people behind bars without providing the staff, facilities and resources to safely manage them, Hanna said.

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A Code Blue report released in September detailed physical and verbal abuse, other safety risks and poor retention rates faced by people working in the prison system. It found some of the most challenging and dangerous work was in dealing with prisoners on remand. Tougher bail laws might make people feel safer, but it is prison officers and police custody officers who are left dealing with the consequences, and they are the ones getting hurt, Hanna said.

Lawyer Warns Of Unsustainable Prison Trajectory

Sam Norton, a partner with Melbourne law firm Stary Norton Halphen and Galbally, has worked in the justice system for 25 years. He said the problems now emerging are similar to those he experienced when the prison population peaked before the pandemic. Norton said people on remand are unable to access the sort of rehabilitative programs offered to sentenced prisoners.

He recounted a colleague recently handling a case where a prisoner being kept in a police station cell was denied proper health and mental health care. Norton said a predictable consequence of having more people in prison was backlogs in the Magistrates' Court, which in turn leads to people spending longer on remand.

Anyone who has engaged to any degree on solutions to crime knows that the most expensive and least effective method is prison, and yet both major parties are running on more prison in circumstances where they are also trying to talk about budget repair, said Norton, who previously served as vice-president of Liberty Victoria. However, these concerns were dismissed by Opposition Leader Jess Wilson.

Opposition Leader Pledges Additional Prison Beds

Wilson is widely expected to win office on November 28 after campaigning hard on law and order issues. She promised on Sunday to provide whatever additional prison beds were needed to accommodate more people behind bars, but remained firm on the Coalition's commitment to cracking down on crime. We will work with Corrections Victoria. But if you need a prison cell in this state under a government I lead, you will get one, Wilson said.

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Victorians are sick of waking up every morning to another home invasion, to another carjacking, to another firebombing in this state, and I will not apologise for getting tough on crime, she said. A government spokesperson was similarly unapologetic. They said the latest prison numbers showed Labor's tighter bail laws, introduced in March last year, were working as intended. Since then, both the remand population and the overall prison population have increased by 30 per cent respectively.

We will not apologise for more people being on remand or in jail, the spokesperson said. We have hired more than 1000 prison officers and opened more than 1000 prison beds. The opposition is promising to further tighten bail laws by making remand mandatory for anyone, including youth offenders, who reoffends while on bail for a serious offence.

Coalition Announces Tougher Bail Law Reforms

It has also committed to increasing the number of offences where it becomes highly unlikely to be granted bail in the first place. Wilson on Sunday announced that under a Coalition government, Victoria's Director of Public Prosecutions would be called before parliament once a year to answer questions about how the justice system is functioning.

Wilson would not say whether the Coalition had modelled the likely impact on the corrections system, but said the financial cost of the reforms would be released later this week alongside other election costings. The price of Victoria's swollen jails was made clear in the 2025-26 state budget, which set aside 727 million dollars to build and staff an additional 1000 prison beds.

More recently, the government announced a further 21 million dollars to open 59 more beds at the Metropolitan Remand Centre, 150 extra beds at the Ravenhall Correctional Centre, and 29 more spots within the Dame Phyllis Frost Centre. The extra capacity promised for the Metropolitan Remand Centre, a facility purpose-built for people awaiting trial or sentencing, is less than the monthly increase in Victoria's remand population between September 30 and October 31.

The number of prisoners serving custodial sentences has remained stable throughout the life of the Labor government. When former premier Daniel Andrews first came to power in November 2014, there were 5045 sentenced prisoners in Victoria. At the end of last month, there were 4621. The number of people on remand has surged to an all-time high in Victoria, prompting warnings that an already strained corrections system is on track to reach breaking point in the coming months.