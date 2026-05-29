Leadership Crisis at Royal Australasian College of Physicians Subsides After Tumultuous Year

After months of internal conflict, the Royal Australasian College of Physicians held a subdued annual general meeting, signaling a potential end to a bitter leadership feud that has cost over $1 million and involved police investigations and regulatory suspensions.

The Royal Australasian College of Physicians (RACP) appears to have emerged from a prolonged period of internal strife, as evidenced by its quiet annual general meeting on Friday.

The college, which oversees the training and accreditation of over 33,000 doctors across 33 specialties, has been embroiled in a bitter leadership dispute between departing president Professor Jennifer Martin and suspended president-elect Dr. Sharmila Chandran. The conflict, which escalated over several months, culminated in allegations of intimidation during a meeting where Chandran allegedly attempted to oust Martin without prior notice to other directors. Police were called but no charges were filed.

The ongoing power struggle has cast a shadow over the institution's governance and financial stability, with multiple extraordinary general meetings costing members more than $1 million. The college, founded in 1938, is a key institution in Australasian medical education, responsible for setting standards and training specialists. The infighting has distracted from its core mission and raised concerns among members and the broader medical community about the effectiveness of its leadership.

The central issue in the dispute has been Martin's push to separate the roles of college president and board chair, a move opposed by Chandran and her supporters. This proposal was defeated in three EGM votes, highlighting deep divisions within the college's leadership. Tensions reached a peak last week when the Australian Charities and Not-for-profits Commission (ACNC) suspended Chandran for failing to comply with a SafeWork NSW directive to cease communications with staff.

SafeWork had determined that such communications posed immediate and serious risks to psychological health and safety. The suspension prevents Chandran from assuming the presidency until September 20, after which she will hold both roles as originally planned. This intervention by regulators has added a layer of external scrutiny to the college's internal affairs. The ACNC suspension is a rare move against a senior medical official and underscores the severity of the situation.

Chandran has not publicly commented on the suspension, but her supporters argue that the allegations are unsubstantiated. During the AGM, interim president Professor John Wilson urged members to move beyond the tensions that have plagued the college.

However, he also cautioned that any wrongdoing must be identified and addressed. In a message to members, Wilson expressed deep gratitude to Martin for her service, noting her courage and resilience during one of the most challenging periods in the college's history. The subdued meeting, which saw neither Martin nor Chandran present in official capacity, suggests a desire for healing and normalization.

Yet, underlying issues remain unresolved, and the college faces the task of rebuilding trust among its members and the broader medical community. The events of the past six months have raised questions about governance practices and the need for reform within professional medical bodies. As the RACP navigates this transition, its focus will likely shift to restoring its reputation and ensuring effective leadership in the training of future physicians.

The college must also address the financial impact of the multiple EGMs and the distraction from its educational responsibilities. Members are hopeful that the leadership change in September will bring stability, but some remain wary of further conflicts. The RACP's experience serves as a cautionary tale for other medical colleges about the dangers of internal divisions and the importance of robust governance structures





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Royal Australasian College Of Physicians Leadership Feud ACNC Suspension Annual General Meeting Medical College Governance

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