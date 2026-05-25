Leading Economist Defies Consensus and Demands RBA Hike Interest Rates at June Meeting

One leading voice has defied the consensus on interest rates and demanded the Reserve Bank of Australia 'get on with it' and hike the cash rate. Money markets say there is a nine per cent chance the RBA will lift rates in June after already hiking three times since the beginning of the year.

One leading voice has defied the consensus on interest rates and demanded the Reserve Bank of Australia 'get on with it' and hike the cash rate .

Money markets say there is a nine per cent chance the RBA will lift rates in June after already hiking three times since the beginning of the year. EQ Economics' managing director Warren Hogan said the RBA should act early to help stamp out high inflation - which sits at 4.6 per cent. His call comes ahead of upcoming inflation data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday.

Both headline inflation and trimmed mean inflation - the middle 70 per cent of price changes - sit outside the RBA's 2-3 per cent target band. In the latest meeting of the RBA where the board decided to raise interest rates for a third consecutive time, members discussed how government expenditure may have contributed to rising rates.

The RBA board said the neutral cash rate had risen over the past year amid higher inflation, rising budget deficits and investments in AI and green energy. The neutral cash rate is the point where interest rates are not too restrictive but do not allow inflation to surge. Deficits and investment in green energy and AI have contributed towards the neutral rate rising above the actual cash rate, which was lifted to 4.35 per cent at the May meeting





SkyNewsAust / 🏆 7. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Reserve Bank Of Australia Interest Rates Hike Cash Rate Inflation High Inflation Stamp Out Upcoming Inflation Data Neutral Cash Rate Government Expenditure Investments In AI And Green Energy Rising Budget Deficits

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Indian Australians say personal cost of migration dominanceThe topic of migration has significantly impacted Indian Australians, leading to broader societal issues such as rising racism, political polarisation, and social cohesion concerns.

Read more »

Police, intelligence in spotlight at Bondi attack probeWhat police and intelligence agencies knew leading up to the Bondi terror attack will be the focus of a sec...

Read more »

Detective Leading Senior Constable Neal Thompson's Horrific Shooting and Freeman's Death in VictoriaThe news text details the fatal shootout between police and Dezi Freeman, a person of interest in child sexual abuse allegations, who killed two officers and injured two others. It also mentions Freeman's death in March and the subsequent coroners' court hearings.

Read more »

From 'the Reverend' to the 'Big Freeze', Neale Daniher never stopped leadingNeale Daniher showed leadership on and off the field throughout his life, from club captaincy to coaching and as Australian of the Year — but no more so when facing the challenge of an MND diagnosis.

Read more »