Liberal MP Leah Blyth joins One Nation while critics challenge new defence laws and a sanctions audit reveals bureaucratic failures impacting human rights enforcement.

Leah Blyth shocked political colleagues by defecting from the Liberal Party to join One Nation, citing a belief that the latter was the only vehicle for delivering real change for Australians. She revealed to journalists that she did not notify any of her former Liberal colleagues or Angus Taylor prior to announcing her departure from the party.

Political Realignment and Defence Controversy

The defection of Leah Blyth occurs alongside growing parliamentary criticism regarding the government's handling of new defence legislation. Independent MP for Curtin, Kate Chaney, strongly condemned the rushed and secretive process used to pass these laws, arguing they allow ministers to bypass federal, state, and territory laws to declare security zones around defence areas.

Also read SA Liberal Senator Leah Blyth defects to One Nation, bringing party to five senators

Chaney warned that failing to follow directions within these zones constitutes a criminal offence, raising significant concerns about the expansion of ministerial power and the potential erosion of legal protections for citizens living near sensitive military installations.

Sanctions Watchdog Audit Flaws

Separately, a damning audit has exposed serious bureaucratic failures and delays within the nation's sanctions watchdog, undermining efforts to punish human rights abusers around the globe. The report highlights systemic flaws in the agency's operations, suggesting that administrative inefficiencies are hampering the country's ability to enforce international justice measures effectively.

Advertisement

Global Energy Attacks in Saudi Arabia

International tensions escalated as the Saudi-led military coalition fighting Yemen's Houthis reported that the Iran-aligned group had attacked Saudi Aramco's Jazan refinery. This incident followed a strike on the largest oil refinery in the kingdom the previous day, marking a significant escalation in hostilities within the region.

Some operations at the Jazan refinery, designed to process up to 400,000 barrels of crude oil per day, were temporarily halted after a hostile aerial projectile struck the facility. The Energy Ministry confirmed that a fire caused by the attack was later brought under control, though satellite images revealed large smoke clouds billowing over the area.

UK Migration Stats Hit Three Decade Low

In Britain, official statistics from the Office for National Statistics showed that annual net migration fell to 77,000 in the year to the end of June, down from 204,000 a year earlier. This represents the lowest level in almost three decades, excluding the period during the COVID-19 pandemic, and reflects the impact of tighter immigration rules for workers, students, and asylum seekers.

Overall, annual net migration to Britain has plunged by approximately 90 per cent since its peak of nearly a million people in 2023. The data indicates that stricter policy measures are successfully reducing the influx of migrants, marking a significant shift in the country's demographic trends compared to previous years.