Leah Stewart Shark Attack Recovery Update: Leg Wound Healed

Leah Stewart reveals her leg wound has healed five months after a great white shark attack at Coogee Beach. The survivor discusses surgeries and ongoing mental health therapy.

Leah Stewart has confirmed that the severe wound on her leg caused by a great white shark attack has fully healed, eliminating any risk of infection. The teacher and mother from Coogee provided this significant update five months after the incident that changed her life.

Ms Stewart, who recently turned 35, shared the news via an online post detailing her physical recovery journey. She stated that she is no longer required to wrap the injury during daily showers or manage medical supplies to prevent complications.

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The attack occurred on June 13 at Sydney's Coogee Beach when Ms Stewart was finishing her morning swim. A 4-metre-long great white shark struck her, resulting in multiple severe injuries including extensive blood loss and trauma to both her arms and legs.

Ms Stewart underwent more than a dozen surgical procedures at St Vincent's Hospital to save her life. The operations included the amputation of her left arm and extensive repair work on her right leg where doctors could not save her quad muscle and outer hamstring.

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Leg Wound Healing Process

Doctors utilized a specialized surgical implement called DermaClose to gradually close the wound on Ms Stewart's leg. This device helped manage the tissue damage even though a traditional skin graft was not possible for the affected area.

The shark took a significant chunk of her leg tissue, leaving deep damage that required weeks of intensive medical care. Ms Stewart noted that despite the lack of a graft, the wound has successfully scarred and closed over time.

Ms Stewart expressed pride in her body and the medical team at St Vincent's Hospital for their efforts. She described the healing process as a challenging journey that has finally reached a stable point where her leg is no longer vulnerable.

Mental Health And Recovery

Ms Stewart was placed in a medically induced coma for more than a week immediately following the surgery. She spent months recovering from the physical trauma and the psychological impact of the encounter with the predator.

Last week, Ms Stewart revealed she is undergoing EMDR therapy to process the traumatic event. This treatment involves recalling distressing memories while using guided eye movements to help the brain heal from the shock.

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The therapy addresses symptoms such as daily nightmares and sleeplessness that have plagued Ms Stewart since the attack. She has been open about the ongoing mental health challenges that accompany physical recovery after such a violent incident.

Rescue And Immediate Aftermath

Ms Stewart shared footage of her rescue from Coogee Beach showing lifesavers dragging her to safety. The video captures the immediate response of beach patrol members who rushed to assist her after the shark strike.

In her online update, Ms Stewart recounted fighting back against the shark by punching it repeatedly. She described twisting her body and striking the animal over and over in a desperate attempt to make it release her.

The incident at Coogee Beach remains one of the most severe shark attacks in recent Sydney history. Ms Stewart's survival and subsequent recovery highlight the critical role of rapid emergency response and advanced surgical care in such traumatic events.